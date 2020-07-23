Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity

BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity

BSNL new Rs. 251 data voucher offers 70GB of data with a validity of 30 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2020 17:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity

BSNL has reintroduced its promotional Rs. 108 combo plan with added validity

Highlights
  • BSNL introduced the two data packs in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles
  • BSNL FRC 108 promotional plan will available till October 20
  • BSNL top up of Rs. 60 will offer full talk time till August 6

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new prepaid work from home (WFH) data special tariff vouchers (STV), and a new promotional full talk time (FTT) pack for its Chennai and Tamil Nadu subscribers. The BSNL first recharge coupon FRC108 has also been reintroduced on a promotional basis and this time it comes with additional validity as well. The new BSNL STVs are priced at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251 and these look to offer data benefits for a validity period of 30 days.

Starting with the new BSNL WFH Data STVs, the Rs. 151 prepaid plan comes with 40GB of data cap and a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 251 pack, on the other hand, comes with 70GB of data cap for the same validity of 30 days. Both the packs just offer data benefits, and to avail talk time and SMS benefits, the BSNL subscriber will have to recharge separately. BSNL Chennai took to Twitter to announce the arrival of these to new data vouchers, and to recharge them, users can simply text STV DATA151 or STV DATA251 to 123. BSNL notes that the new data vouchers are available through CTOPUP, web-portals, and self-care activation as well.

The telecom operator has also introduced a top up pack of Rs. 60 wherein it is offering full talk time. This pack only offers talk time and comes with no other benefits. This full talk time offer has been made live on a promotional basis, and it will end on August 6 next month.

Lastly, the FRC108 prepaid plan has been reintroduced for new customers on a promotional basis. This plan offers unlimited voice calling facility, including to MTNL networks in Mumbai and Delhi, 1GB daily high speed data, and 500 SMS messages. After the data FUP is reached, the speed is reduced to 80Kbps. As part of the new promotional offer, the validity of this plan has been increased to 60 days, from the earlier offered 28 days.

BSNL notes that this FRC108 prepaid plan with the added validity benefit will be live for 90 days on a promotional basis. The revised FRC108 plan has gone live today, and will remain active till October 20.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL STV 151 Prepaid Plan, BSNL STV 251 Prepaid Plan, BSNL FRC 108 Prepaid Plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia Phone with Model Number TA-1258 Surfaces on TENAA, Renders and Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  3. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Update With Camera Tweaks, More
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  5. OnePlus Nord Blue Marble 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale From August 6
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  8. BSNL Revises Many Prepaid Plans to Offer Base Tariff of Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Packs
  9. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500, Now Retail at Rs. 3,999
  2. Twitter Reports Highest Ever Growth in Monetisable Daily Active Users, Reaches 186 Million
  3. Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity
  5. Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  6. Nokia Phone with Model Number TA-1258 Surfaces on TENAA, Renders and Specifications Leaked
  7. China Launches Mars Probe in Space Race With US
  8. Realme 6i, Future Phones Won’t Include Banned Chinese Apps, Promises Realme
  9. WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta
  10. Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15 With 10th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com