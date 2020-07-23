Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new prepaid work from home (WFH) data special tariff vouchers (STV), and a new promotional full talk time (FTT) pack for its Chennai and Tamil Nadu subscribers. The BSNL first recharge coupon FRC108 has also been reintroduced on a promotional basis and this time it comes with additional validity as well. The new BSNL STVs are priced at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251 and these look to offer data benefits for a validity period of 30 days.

Starting with the new BSNL WFH Data STVs, the Rs. 151 prepaid plan comes with 40GB of data cap and a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 251 pack, on the other hand, comes with 70GB of data cap for the same validity of 30 days. Both the packs just offer data benefits, and to avail talk time and SMS benefits, the BSNL subscriber will have to recharge separately. BSNL Chennai took to Twitter to announce the arrival of these to new data vouchers, and to recharge them, users can simply text STV DATA151 or STV DATA251 to 123. BSNL notes that the new data vouchers are available through CTOPUP, web-portals, and self-care activation as well.

The telecom operator has also introduced a top up pack of Rs. 60 wherein it is offering full talk time. This pack only offers talk time and comes with no other benefits. This full talk time offer has been made live on a promotional basis, and it will end on August 6 next month.

Lastly, the FRC108 prepaid plan has been reintroduced for new customers on a promotional basis. This plan offers unlimited voice calling facility, including to MTNL networks in Mumbai and Delhi, 1GB daily high speed data, and 500 SMS messages. After the data FUP is reached, the speed is reduced to 80Kbps. As part of the new promotional offer, the validity of this plan has been increased to 60 days, from the earlier offered 28 days.

BSNL notes that this FRC108 prepaid plan with the added validity benefit will be live for 90 days on a promotional basis. The revised FRC108 plan has gone live today, and will remain active till October 20.

