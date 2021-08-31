Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB high-speed daily data access for 365 days. The plan, however, doesn't include any voice calling support or SMS benefits. In addition to the new Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan, BSNL has brought a promotional offer for customers recharging with the Rs. 2,399 voucher that gets them 90 days of additional validity. The Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan normally carries a validity of 365 days.

The new Rs. 1,498 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is available as a Data Voucher STV. This means that it is specifically designed to meet consumers' data needs. The plan includes 2GB high-speed daily data access for 365 days. Post that 2GB limit, data speed will be reduced to 40kbps.

BSNL initially brought the new Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan in the Chennai circle a few days back, which was first reported by KeralaTelecom.Info. It is, however, applicable on a pan-India basis and is now available in most BSNL circles, including Assam, Gujarat, UP East and UP West, Kolkata, Telangana, and Karnataka, among others.

Users can get the new Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan directly through the BSNL Web portal or self-care customer service or by sending an SMS message “STVDATA1498” to 123.

BSNL had introduced a Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan last year that came with a total of 91GB high-speed data for 365 days. That plan was, however, silently pulled from most circles and has now been replaced with the new Rs. 1,498 offering.

Alongside the new Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL has started giving 90 days of additional validity with its Rs. 2,399 recharge plan. This extends the validity of the plan from the existing 365 days to 425 days. The promotional offer is valid until November 18, as reported by OnlyTech.

The Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB high-speed data access. It also allows customers to get personalised ring back tone (PRBT) and access to the ErosNow service.

Last month, BSNL revised the Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 plans to offer more data and launched the Rs. 447 prepaid plan with no daily data restriction.

