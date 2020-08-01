Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced the Rs. 147 prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 30 days to mark India's 47th Independence Day. The state-owned operator has also extended the validity of the Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans and bundled Eros Now subscription with select plans. Additionally, BSNL has withdrawn the Rs. 78, Rs. 551, Rs. 249, and Rs. 447 prepaid recharge plans. The operator has also discontinued the Rs. 144, Rs. 792, and Rs. 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans.

As per a circular posted by the BSNL Chennai division, the Rs. 147 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local and STD voice calls with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 250 minutes. Calling benefits also include voice calls to the MTNL network. The plan also brings 10GB high-speed data in total as well as BSNL tunes, along with a validity of 30 days.

Customers can recharge with the Rs. 147 BSNL prepaid plan by sending an SMS message to STV COMBO147 to 123. The plan can also be activated through the BSNL site or channel top-up.

Alongside the launch of the Rs. 147 prepaid plan, BSNL has extended the validity of the Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 recharge plans with additional six and 74 days, respectively. The new development is available under a promotional offer that is applicable until August 31. It brings the total validity of the Rs. 247 plan to 36 days, while the Rs. 1,999 plan is available with a validity of 439 days.

The Rs. 247 BSNL prepaid recharge plan also offers free access to BSNL tunes, Lokdhun, and Eros Now content for 30 days. Further, BSNL has also bundled the Eros Now service with the Rs. 429 prepaid plan.

The changes were first noticed by OnlyTech.

Aside from new additions, BSNL has withdrawn the Rs. 144, Rs. 792, and Rs. 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans as well as discontinued the Rs. 551, Rs. 349, Rs. 447, and the Eros Now Rs. 78 plans. The revision has taken place in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles, as per a notice published on the BSNL Chennai site. However, it is likely that the operator could soon take a similar move in other circles as well.

