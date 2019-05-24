BSNL has announced the launch of a BSNL My Offers feature of its subscribers. The feature will be available by dialling *121# and will help the subscribers in finding the best special tariff voucher (STV) for them, based on their usage patterns. BSNL has said that the feature will be available for the retailers as well, who will be able to use the same to help their customers. They will have to dial *121*customernumber#. Meanwhile, BSNL has also announced a special Ramzan offer for its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana customers, who will able to get the Rs. 899 prepaid recharge plan for just Rs. 786.

BSNL on Friday officially unveiled the *121# My Offers feature for its subscribers. According to the state-owned telecom operator, the customer will be suggested the most suitable STV based their usage pattern. If the customer wants more suggestions about STVs, they can dial *121*1# and the service will reply will all available STVs in their telecom circle.

“The primary purpose of this scheme is that customer should get better value for their money by recharging more efficient voucher,” BSNL said in statement.

Additionally, the retailers will also be able to use the service to get recommendation for their customers. The retailers will have to dial *121customernumber#.

Separately, BSNL has introduced a promotional offer for its subscribers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As a part of this offer, the subscriber can get the Rs. 899 prepaid plan at the cost of just Rs. 786. Dubbed as the Ramzan offer, it will be available until June 5 in the two circles.

The Rs. 899 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, including while roaming. The customers will also get 1000SMS, 5GB of data, free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option.