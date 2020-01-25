Technology News
BSNL Revises Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Plan With Reduced Validity of 300 Days

The revision has been listed on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website.

25 January 2020
BSNL is offering the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan until March 31

Highlights
  • BSNL has revised Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan
  • The plan was launched in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles
  • BSNL previously offered 365 days validity with Rs. 1,188 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan by reducing its validity from the previous 365 days to 300 days. Called “Marutham,” the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan was earlier provided until January 21, 2020. BSNL, however, has extended its availability to March 31 as a part of its latest revision. To recall, the Rs. 1,188 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was initially launched back in July last year under a promotional offer that was valid until late October. The operator extended the offer until January to attract additional customers.

As per the listing on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan has been revised with 300 days of validity. This is 65 days lower than the earlier validity of 365 days. The official listing shows that the plan is still available under a promotional offer and is provided until March 31.

Telecom-focussed blog Telecom Talk first reported the update. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the change through the BSNL Tamil Nadu site.

Originally, BSNL brought the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan in until October 23. However, it added another 90 days in October to extend the benefits for its customers and made it available until January 21. The plan was launched with 345 days validity, though it added 20 days of additional validity in November.

Apart from offering the long-term validity, the Rs. 1,188 BSNL Marutham prepaid recharge plan provides 250 minutes of voice calling benefits on a daily basis, 5GB high-speed data, and 1,200 SMS messages. It is applicable for new and existing BSNL customers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched its Republic Day offer to offer 71 days of increased validity on its Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan. The offer will be valid between January 26 and February 15.

