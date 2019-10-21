Technology News
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan Until January 21, 2020

BSNL offers 250 minutes of daily voice calling, 5GB data, and 1,200 SMS messages for 365 days as a part of the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan.

Updated: 21 October 2019 16:37 IST
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan Until January 21, 2020

BSNL originally launched Rs. 1,188 as an offer for a period of 90 days until Wednesday, October 23

Highlights
  • Rs. 1,188 BSNL prepaid plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu
  • The plan offers benefits with a validity of 365 days
  • BSNL has listed the update on its Chennai site

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan until January 21, 2020. Called 'Marutham', the BSNL prepaid plan was launched back in July. It was initially available as a promotional offer until Wednesday, October 23. However, the state-owned operator has added another 90 days to the prepaid plan availability to extend its benefits. The Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan is available in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. It offers 345 days of plan validity. In circles such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, BSNL has its Rs. 1,149 prepaid plan with benefits similar to the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan.

The Rs. 1,188 BSNL Marutham prepaid plan that was launched earlier this year for a period of 90 days is now available until January 21, 2020, according to the circular posted on the BSNL website. The operator hasn't made any changes to the plan benefits. Also, it is available only in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

BSNL offers benefits such as 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network in the home circle and national roaming, including Delhi and Mumbai. The Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan also includes 5GB data and 1,200 SMS benefits for 345 days. Furthermore, the plan is applicable for everyone.

Telecom Talk reported the extension of the Rs. 1,188 BSNL prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to verify the change through the BSNL Chennai site.

The Rs. 1,188 BSNL prepaid plan is limited to the couple of telecom circles. That said, the operator does offer the Rs. 1,149 in additional circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with similar benefits. The Rs. 1,149 plan offers 250 voice calling minutes per day alongside 12GB of data and 1,000 SMS messages for 365 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan Until January 21, 2020
