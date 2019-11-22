Technology News
BSNL Updates Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan With 365 Days Validity

BSNL offers 250 voice calling minutes, 5GB data, and 1,200 SMS messages for 356 days.

Updated: 22 November 2019 13:24 IST
BSNL Updates Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan With 365 Days Validity

BSNL is offering 'Marutham' prepaid plan in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

Highlights
  • BSNL has listed the updated Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan on its Tamil Nadu site
  • The change is available until January 16, 2020
  • BSNL last month extended availability of Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has added an additional validity of 20 days to its Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan. The new update comes weeks after the state-owned telco extended the availability of the Rs. 1,188 BSNL prepaid plan until January 21, 2020. Called "Marutham," the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan was originally launched back in July under a promotional offer until October 23. The plan is limited to the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. It comes similar to the Rs. 1,149 prepaid plan that BSNL has in circles such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Rs. 1,188 BSNL Marutham prepaid plan that was launched with 345 days of validity is now valid for 365 days. This shows 20 days of additional validity. The change has been posted on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website. Moreover, it is applicable until January 16, 2020.

While BSNL has upgraded the validity of its Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan, it is still offering the same benefits that were provided earlier. This means that customers will receive 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network in their home circle and national roaming. Also, the plan carries 5GB data and 1,200 SMS messages throughout the validity.

BSNL initially brought the Rs. 1,188 prepaid recharge plan for a promotional period until October 23. Nevertheless, it last month added another 90 days to extend its benefits for customers in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

Telecom Talk spotted the validity upgrade of the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to verify the change independently from the listing available on the Tamil Nadu site.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 1188 BSNL prepaid plan, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh
Honor Smartphones
