State-owned telecom operator BSNL has released several new prepaid packs and revised its postpaid plans. Starting off with the most affordable of the lot, BSNL has introduced its Rs. 118 prepaid pack that offers a total of 1GB 3G/ 4G data, and unlimited voice calls (including roaming except for Delhi and Mumbai circles) with a validity of 28 days. Users will get free access to Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and is valid only in the Tamil Nadu circle.

The Rs. 118 pack directly takes on the Rs. 98 pack from Reliance Jio that offers a total of 2GB 4G data, truly unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps with a validity of 28 days.

Moving to the next pack; BSNL has also introduced one worth Rs. 379 that offers 4GB 3G/ 4G data per day and unlimited BSNL-to-BSNL voice calls (30 minutes per day) for a total of 30 days. This pack, valid only in Kerala circle, takes on Jio's Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 prepaid packs that offer 1.5GB 4G data per day, alongside unlimited voice calls (domestic, STD, and roaming), and 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days and 84 days respectively.

Another pack exclusively available for the Kerala telecom circle, BSNL's Rs. 551 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB 4G data per day (unlimited access after FUP at 80Kbps) and free access to PRBT. It does not offer any calling benefits, Telecom Talk notes.

Another Rs. 444 pack offers the same data and PRBT benefits albeit with unlimited voice calls and a lower validity of 60 days. Do note that calls to other networks are limited to 200 minutes per day. The Rs. 666 prepaid pack was recently revised for Kerala subscribers to offer 1GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, for a period of 129 days.

Lastly, the Rs. 485 prepaid pack provides users with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and has a validity of 90 days.

The recently launched Rs. 399 postpaid plan has now been modified to offer outgoing roaming calls which were seemingly not part of the offer at launch. Another premium postpaid plan, worth Rs. 799, has been announced that gives benefits such as total of 30GB data and unlimited voice calls.