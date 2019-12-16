Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know

BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know

The validity of BSNL Rs. 399 plan has been reduced to 65 days, from 80 days.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL has also increased the data benefit on Rs. 399 plan

Highlights
  • BSNL has released revised plans for the Kerala circle only
  • These plans in other circles still provide old validity
  • The BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid plan now offers 24 days of validity only

BSNL has revised a slew of its prepaid plans in Kerala, one of its biggest circles, and instead of increasing the prices, the telco has reduced the benefits on some prepaid plans. Some of these plans are priced at Rs. 118, Rs. 187, and Rs. 399, and for now their validity has only been reduced. BSNL's decision comes just days after the three major telecom operators in the country announced hiked the prices of their prepaid plans.

Starting with the Rs. 118 prepaid plan in the BSNL Kerala circle, it now offers only 21 days of validity, instead of 28 days in other circles. Benefits stay the same with 250 voice minutes per day, 0.5GB high-speed data per day (speed reduced to 40kbps after FUP), free PRBT, and 100 SMS per day. Similarly, the Rs. 187 plans in Kerala has been listed with reduced validity of 24 days, instead of 28 days in other circles. The plan benefits remain unchanged with 250 minutes per day cap (Local/STD/Roaming incl Mumbai & Delhi), 3GB high-speed data per day (speed reduced to 40kbps post FUP), 100 SMS per day, and free PRBT bundling.

The Rs. 153 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day also sees a reduction in validity from the earlier 28 days to 21 days. The biggest decrease in validity is seen on the Rs. 399 prepaid plan that now offers 65 days of validity only. The plan offers 80 days of validity in other circles currently, but in Kerala, the validity has been reduced by 15 days. Interestingly, BSNL has increased the data cap to 2GB per day from 1GB per day in the Kerala circle. All other benefits remain the same i.e. 100 SMS per day, 250 voice minutes, and free PRBT as well. All of these plans are posted on the Kerala website, and were first reported by Telecom Talk.

Recently, BSNL was reported to have revised its low-priced Rs. 29 and Rs. 47 prepaid plans as well. The telecom operator is expected to introduce this new validity reduction strategy in other circles as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs 118 Plan, BSNL Rs 187 Plan, BSNL Rs 399 Plan
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo X30 Pro Alleged Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI’s New MNP Process Goes Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
  2. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
  5. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  6. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  7. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  8. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X30 Pro Alleged Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 79 for Android Rollout Paused After Bug Wipes User Data in Some Apps
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo X30 Pro Alleged Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
  4. PewDiePie to Take a Break From YouTube Next Year as He Feels ‘Very Tired’
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Now on Sale via Amazon in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. New MNP Rules Go Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About TRAI's Revised Mobile Number Portability Process
  7. Google Maps Satellite Images Now Cover 98 Percent of World’s Population
  8. Redmi K30 5G 12GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  9. How Facebook Tracks In-Store Shopping in the US to Targets Users With Ads
  10. Instagram Introduces 'Caption Warning' Feature to Combat Bullying
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.