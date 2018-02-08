Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Offer Gives Unlimited Data and Calls for 84 Days at Rs. 1,099 to Prepaid Users

 
, 08 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Offer Gives Unlimited Data and Calls for 84 Days at Rs. 1,099 to Prepaid Users

Highlights

  • The pack also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day
  • It is valid across all BSNL circles in India
  • Users also get access to PRBT with the prepaid pack

To counter Jio's run in the Indian telecom market, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new 'KOOL' offer for prepaid subscribers. Under this offer, BSNL prepaid customers will get unlimited data access, unlimited voice calls (home and roaming), 100 SMSes per day, and free access to Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with a validity of 84 days at Rs. 1,099. This gives the BSNL offer an effective price of Rs. 13 per day.

Available across all BSNL circles in India, this offer is unique compared to other packs from telecom operators, including Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, that have daily or monthly limits. However, it should be noted that BSNL is still offering 3G speeds in most regions, while the rival telcos can deliver 4G speeds. The state-owned operator has 4G operations in only Kerala circle.

We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our esteemed customers. BSNL introduced KOOL offer for Rs. 1,099 suitable for all segment of society and empowers family & friend to be in touch," said R.K. Mittal, Director, BSNL Board.

BSNL had last month increased validity for several unlimited prepaid packs. Packs with tariffs of Rs. 186, Rs. 187, Rs. 349, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, and Rs. 666 now have validity increased by up to 50 percent. With the new update, the state-owned telecom operator now offers validity up to 129 days and up to 1.5GB of data.

Earlier this year, BSNL had also launched a new offer providing new GSM subscribers with 2GB of free mobile data on switching to its network. This promotional offer was stated to be based on the Indian government's Digital India initiative.

Separately, BSNL recently extended its free Sunday calls benefits for landline and broadband subscribers for the next three months.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs. 1099 Pack, India, Telecom
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Set to Go on Sale via Flipkart
Snakebyte Game:Pad 4S PS4 Controller Review
BSNL Offer Gives Unlimited Data and Calls for 84 Days at Rs. 1,099 to Prepaid Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. UPI-Based WhatsApp Payments Feature Spotted on WhatsApp Beta
  2. iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With New Offer
  3. Flipkart Samsung Carnival Offers Discounts and Deals on Phones, TVs, More
  4. Redmi Note 5 India Launch Expected on February 14
  5. Free Amazon Packages Keep Coming to This Couple - They Want It to Stop
  6. Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces Cable, Mocks Justice League
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Set to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S With Snapdragon 845 to Launch at MWC 2018?
  9. Vodafone Offering 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 399 to Select Users
  10. Netflix's First Indian Original Movie Is Nothing But Your Typical Rom-Com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.