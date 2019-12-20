Technology News
BSNL Brings Rs. 109 'Mithram Plus' Prepaid Plan With 5GB Data, 250 Minutes of Voice Calling

BSNL has made the Rs. 109 “Mithram Plus” prepaid recharge plan available in the Kerala circle.

Updated: 20 December 2019 12:56 IST
BSNL Brings Rs. 109 ‘Mithram Plus’ Prepaid Plan With 5GB Data, 250 Minutes of Voice Calling

BSNL has expanded its prepaid recharge portfolio in Kerala by adding the Rs. 109 plan

Highlights
  • BSNL has listed the Rs. 109 prepaid recharge plan on its Kerala website
  • The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 90 days
  • BSNL has also offered full talk time on Rs. 110 recharge in Tamil Nadu

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the Rs. 109 prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 90 days. Called “Mithram Plus,” the Rs. 109 BSNL prepaid plan is designed to offer a total of 5GB data allocation along with 250 minutes of daily voice calling. The new prepaid plan sits alongside the existing “Mithram” plan under which the state-owned telco offers a talk time worth Rs. 40 and 500MB data that both are valid for 15 days at a cost of Rs. 49.

As per the listing on the BSNL Kerala website, the Rs. 109 Mithram Plus plan offers 250 minutes of voice calling on a daily basis to any network across India, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan also offers 5GB data.

Post the given voice calling benefits, users will be charged at 1.2 paise per second for all on-net local and STD calls, whereas off-net local and STD calls will cost 1.5 paise per second. Further, local on-net national SMS messages will be charged at 70 paise per message and off-net SMS messages will be available at a cost of 80 paise per message.

While the new Rs. 109 prepaid plan is valid until 90 days, the bundled benefits in the form of voice calling minutes and data allocation are valid for 20 days. The plan is currently only applicable for BSNL prepaid customers in the Kerala circle.

DreamDTH first spotted the Rs. 109 BSNL prepaid plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm its existence in the Kerala circle.

Alongside the Rs. 109 prepaid plan for Keralites, BSNL has brought a full talktime offer for its customers in the Tamil Nadu circle. The offer is applicable on the Rs. 110 prepaid plan and is valid until January 1. Customers can avail the full talk time through sources such as coupon top-up, mobile wallets, or Web portals.

Further reading: Rs 109 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, BSNL Mithram Plus, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh
BSNL Brings Rs. 109 ‘Mithram Plus’ Prepaid Plan With 5GB Data, 250 Minutes of Voice Calling
