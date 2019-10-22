Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of the Rs. 108 prepaid recharge plan to December 12. The Rs. 108 prepaid plan was announced as a promotional offer for 90 days back in July. The state-owned operator offers unlimited voice calling benefits alongside free bundled data for 28 days. The Rs. 108 BSNL prepaid plan also carries a quote of 500 SMS messages. Just earlier this week, BSNL extended the availability of its Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' prepaid plan until January 21, 2020.

As per the listing on the BSNL Chennai site, the Rs. 108 BSNL prepaid plan that originally carried an availability of 90 days between July 30 and October 27 is now available until December 12.

The Rs. 108 BSNL prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to home network as well as roaming calls, except Mumbai and Delhi circles. It also includes 500 SMS messages for the entire validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan earlier had 0.5GB per day. However, its fresh listing shows that the plan comes with 1GB daily data benefits.

BSNL doesn't provide any clarity around the circles where the Rs. 108 prepaid plan is available under its extended availability. However, a report by BSNL Teleservices claimed that the plan would be available only for new customers with effect from October 24 across India.

The Rs. 108 prepaid plan isn't the only that has received extended availability. The operator recently also updated the Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan by making it available in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles until January 21, 2020. The plan was launched back in July as a promotional offer until Wednesday, October 23.