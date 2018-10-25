NDTV Gadgets360.com

Broadcom Facing EU Antitrust Scrutiny Over Market Dominance: Report

25 October 2018
Broadcom Facing EU Antitrust Scrutiny Over Market Dominance: Report

Broadcom is facing antitrust scrutiny from the European Union over the possible use of its market dominance to pressure customers to buy its semiconductors, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The preliminary inquiry by the EU focuses on Broadcom's sales of chips in set-top box hardware used by the cable and satellite industry, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a questionnaire issued by the European Commission.

Broadcom's practices are also being examined by the US Federal Trade Commission, the report added, citing one of the people.

Broadcom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

European antitrust regulators in July fined Alphabet's Google a record EUR 4.34 billion ($4.95 billion) and ordered it to stop using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

Broadcom's $117 billion (roughly Rs. 7.8 lakh crores) bid to acquire Qualcomm was blocked by the US government over national security concerns, while Qualcomm had to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors NV after failing to secure Chinese regulatory approval.

