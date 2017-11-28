Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bharti Airtel, Coursera Partner for Future-Ready Workforce

 
28 November 2017
Bharti Airtel, Coursera Partner for Future-Ready Workforce

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a partnership with US-based edutech company Coursera to equip its workforce with advanced skills.

Under this partnership, the Airtel employees will get access to advanced digital courses from premier global institutions across domains, including emerging/network technology and Cloud computing.

"The partnership with Coursera will help us provide online certification programmes to our workforce. With their help, we aim to create a rich pool of talent across verticals to contribute to our vision of building a digital Airtel," Srikanth Balachandran, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Airtel, said in a statement.

A wide range of courses on the "Coursera for Business" platform have been curated for Airtel in order to develop expertise across domains.

"We are confident that we can help Airtel drive their learning objectives much like the way we have for prominent IT companies, telecommunication brands across the globe, to provide courses and specialisations to address the skill gap through our enterprise platform, 'Coursera for Business'," added Raghav Gupta, India Country Director, Coursera.

Coursera has courses on machine learning, data science, digital technology, cyber security, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and soft skills.

