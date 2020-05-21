Technology News
loading

AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks

AT&T was advertising its boosted 4G network as '5G Evolution' which puts a '5G E' icon on phones.

By Associated Press | Updated: 21 May 2020 14:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Brendan McDermid

A division of the Better Business Bureau has recommended that AT&T stop using the 5G Evolution marketing

Highlights
  • AT&T will stop advertising its wireless network as “5G Evolution”
  • The 5G Evolution was merely a 4G network with minor speed boosts
  • AT&T spokeswoman Kate MacKinnon declined to comment on the matter

AT&T says it will stop advertising its wireless network as “5G Evolution” after a division of the Better Business Bureau determined that its language was misleading. The network AT&T branded this way is not, in fact, 5G — a new technology for fast wireless data.

While AT&T and other wireless carriers in the US. have now begun rolling true 5G wireless networks, AT&T in December 2018 began talking about a “5G Evolution” service that was already available in hundreds of markets, and placed a “5G E” icon on phones when they connected to the network. But it was not 5G. It was merely the existing 4G network with minor speed boosts, at least compared to the fastest type of 5G networks.

Now, a division of the Better Business Bureau that regulates the ad industry has recommended that AT&T stop using “5G Evolution” and “5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G” claims in its marketing. Rival T-Mobile had brought a complaint about AT&T's language.

The panel found that this language “will mislead reasonable consumers into believing that AT&T is offering a 5G network.”

AT&T said it disagreed with the group's reasoning but will comply with the decision. It's not clear what that means and how much AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today in its stores and ads today. "5G Evolution" is on the company's website, and AT&T phones carry a “5G E” icon when you connect to the 4G network. AT&T spokeswoman Kate MacKinnon declined to comment on how AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today or what would change.

AT&T has built out an actual 5G network since then, and says nationwide coverage will be available this summer. But it will be a while before most consumers actually notice, since so far only a handful of new phones are 5G-enabled.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AT&T, AT and T, T-Mobile, 5G
Apple, Google’s New COVID 19 Contact Tracing API Won’t Work With Aarogya Setu
Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  2. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  3. Xiaomi May Launch the Redmi AirDots S in India on May 26
  4. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  5. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India in Mid-June: Report
  10. Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings
  2. Samsung Electronics Builds Sixth Domestic Contract Chip-Making Line
  3. AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks
  4. US Regulators Open Door to Possible Tightening of Huawei Chip Curb
  5. Amazon Puts Heat on E-Sports Giants With Crucible
  6. Zoom Meeting App Said to Breach Privacy, Plea in Supreme Court Claims Seeking to Ban
  7. For First Time, Scientists Spot an Alien Planet as It Is Being Formed
  8. Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S
  10. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com