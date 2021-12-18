Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages

AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages

"The most important phone call you ever make maybe a call to 911,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 December 2021 18:43 IST
AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages

Photo Credit: Reuters

Operators including AT&T will implement compliance plans for FCC emergency rules

Highlights
  • FCC directed four telcos to pay $6 million
  • AT&T, Verizon, and others are directed to pay for settling probes
  • T-Mobile last month agreed to settle an FCC probe for $19.5 million

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that four telecom providers will pay a total of $6 million (roughly Rs. 45,60,81,000) to settle investigations into compliance with the agency's 911 reliability rules during 2020 network outages.

AT&T, CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, Intrado, and Verizon Communications will implement compliance plans to ensure adherence to FCC emergency call rules. Lumen will pay $3.8 million (roughly Rs. 28,88,51,300), while Intrado will pay $1.75 million (roughly Rs. 13,30,23,600). AT&T will pay a total of $460,000 (roughly Rs. 3,49,66,210 to settle two investigations, while Verizon will pay $274,000 settlement.

"The most important phone call you ever make may be a call to 911,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "It's vital that phone companies prevent these outages wherever possible and provide prompt and sufficient notification to 911 call centres when they do occur."

Last month, T-Mobile USA agreed to settle an FCC probe for $19.5 million after a massive 2020 outage led to more than 20,000 failed 911 emergency calls.

The settlement was prompted by an FCC investigation into a more than 12-hour outage in June 2020 that led to congestion across No. 3 wireless carrier T-Mobile's networks, and caused "the complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls."

T-Mobile as part of the consent decree with the FCC has also agreed to make new commitments to improve 911 outage notices.

An October 2020 FCC report found the T-Mobile outage disrupted calling and texting services nationwide and access to data service in some areas. It resulted in at least 250 million total calls failing.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Federal Communications Commission, FCC, AT and T, CenturyLink, Lumen Technologies, Intrado, Verizon Communications
Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion

Related Stories

AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again
  5. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  7. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
  8. iQoo 9 May Offer 120W Fast Charging Support, 3C Certification Site Listing Tips
  9. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  10. Moto G51 Review: It’s the Little Things
#Latest Stories
  1. AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
  2. Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion
  3. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
  5. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
  6. Stalker 2 Developer GSC Game World Abandons Plan to Release NFT After Fan Outcry
  7. iPhone Supplier Foxconn’s India Plant Workers Said to Be Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
  8. Researchers Use Carbon-Air Battery in Breakthrough for Next-Generation Storage Systems
  9. Drones Used in Maharashtra for Transportation of COVID-19 Vaccines in Remote Village in New Trial
  10. Google, Meta's Request to Use Undersea Data Cable to Asia Get US Government Backing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com