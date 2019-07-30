Technology News
loading

Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Start Offering Voice, Data Benefits to Those Affected

Airtel has also extended the bill payment dates for its postpaid customers in the state.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 15:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Start Offering Voice, Data Benefits to Those Affected

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering 100MB to 5GB data benefits to their users in Assam

Highlights
  • Both telcos are offering data benefits to their Assam users
  • Airtel teams are working overtime to ensure normal connectivity
  • Vodafone is in touch with over 3,000 lives to offer daily requirements

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended support for their subscribers living in flood-hit Assam by offering free voice calling and data benefits. While Airtel has announced that it would offer free talk time credit to its users in Assam, Vodafone Idea claims that it has already credited free validity to let its customers make voice calls without paying any certain charge. Both telcos have also offered 100MB to 5GB of data benefits to help people access services, such as digital money transaction, emergency services, and social media for communicating and searching their missing loved ones in the state. As of Saturday, the number of deaths in the Assam floods reached 81.

In a statement, Airtel underlined that the free calling and data benefits are available to its customers in 30 districts across Assam. The Airtel network teams are also working overtime to ensure normal network connectivity across all the flood-affected areas, the operator said in a statement.

Alongside offering 100MB to 5GB data as well as extended validity for its prepaid users, Airtel has extended the bill payment dates for its postpaid customers in the state.

"As one of Assam's leading mobile operators and a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity," said Sovan Mukherjee, COO -- North East and Assam, Airtel, in the statement.

Vodafone Idea, in a separate statement, highlighted that it is offering free data and voice calling benefits to its 10 lakh subscribers in Assam. The telco is also claimed to have touched more than 3,000 lives and started offering daily requirements such as food and water to flood victims at the relief camps.

"Vodafone Idea is committed to support the people of Assam in this time of calamity. We realise that mobile connectivity is the only access that flood victims have at this time and we are committed to keep them connected," said Mohit Narru, Business Head -- Assam and North East, Vodafone Idea, in the statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Vodafone, Assam floods
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
Honor Smartphones
Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Start Offering Voice, Data Benefits to Those Affected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  3. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  4. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  5. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders in Red, Green Colour Variant Leaked
  8. Panasonic Lumix G95 Rugged Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
  9. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  10. Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Its Payments Service Without Permission in India, Company Blames a Bug
  2. PlayStation 4 Hits 100 Million Consoles Sold Milestone, Sony Sees Growth in Image Sensor Business
  3. Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor 8X, Honor 10 Confirmed to Be in Line to Get Android Q: Honor India
  5. Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Start Offering Voice, Data Benefits to Those Affected
  6. Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India to Rival Swiggy, Zomato
  8. Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys
  9. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications
  10. Nintendo Sells 2.1 Million Switch Consoles in Q2, Sees Profit Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.