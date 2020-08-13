Technology News
loading

Apple Must Pay $500 Million Over PanOptis 4G Patent Violations, US Court Rules

Apple -- now worth almost $2 trillion -- vowed to appeal Tuesday's decision.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 August 2020 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Must Pay $500 Million Over PanOptis 4G Patent Violations, US Court Rules

PanOptis, which specialises in licensing patents, took Apple to court in February last year

Highlights
  • Apple has vowed to appeal Tuesday's decision
  • A Texas court has ordered Apple to pay more than $500 million
  • Apple is being sued for 4G patent infringements

A Texas court has ordered Apple to pay more than $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,742 crores) in damages and interest for 4G patent infringements held by intellectual property company PanOptis.

The US tech giant -- now worth almost $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,49,70,000 crores) -- vowed to appeal Tuesday's decision.

"We thank the jury for their time but are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal," Apple said in an email response to an AFP inquiry.

"Lawsuits like this by companies who accumulate patents simply to harass the industry only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers."

PanOptis, which specialises in licensing patents, took Apple to court in February last year, claiming it refused to pay for the use of 4G LTE technologies in its smartphones, tablets, and watches.

"The complainant's have repeatedly negotiated with Apple to reach an agreement for a FRAND license to the complainant's patent portfolios which Apple is infringing," the court filing read.

FRAND refers to terms that are "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" and is the IT industry standard for technology use.

"The negotiations have been unsuccessful because Apple refuses to pay a FRAND royalty to the complainant's license."

Apple argued unsuccessfully that the patents were invalid, according to legal publications.

The case is one of many patent suits from licensing firms that make no products but hold rights to certain technologies. Critics call these firms "patent trolls."

Patent suits are typically filed in states where jurors have been found more inclined to rule against Silicon Valley giants.

The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specialising in patent litigation.

On its website, PanOptis offers to manage its clients' patents, allowing them to concentrate on "innovation and new development."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 4G, PanOptics, LTE
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Must Pay $500 Million Over PanOptis 4G Patent Violations, US Court Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  2. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  3. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  4. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  5. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  7. Paytm Money Takes on Zerodha, Groww by Launching Stock Trading
  8. Unannounced Realme RMX2176, RMX2200 Detailed in TENAA Listings
  9. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iOS 14 to Let Users Grant Apps Approximate Location Access Instead of Exact GPS Coordinates: Report
  3. Telegram Gets Video Calling Feature in Beta Version: Report
  4. Paytm Money Launches Stock Trading, Allowing Cash Delivery Trades for Free, Intraday Trades at Rs. 10
  5. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report
  7. Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features
  8. Facebook Starts Warning Users Before Sharing COVID-19 Links to Combat Misinformation
  9. iOS 13.6.1 Released With a Fix for ‘Green Tint’ Issue, iPadOS 13.6.1 Debuts Alongside
  10. Moto E7 With 5,000 mAh Battery, 10W Charger Gets US FCC and TUV Rheinland Certification, Spotted on Online Retailer: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com