PM Modi Inaugurates First Undersea Optical Fibre Cable Project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Rs 1,224-crore optical fibre project aims to provide high-speed broadband connections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2020 12:59 IST
PM Modi had laid the foundation for the 2,312-Kilometers long optical fibre cable project in 2018

Highlights
  • The project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore
  • The project will connect Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI)
  • All telecom operators will be able to provide services using CANI link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland.

On December 30, 2018, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation for the 2,312-Kilometers long submarine optical fibre cable project connecting Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI).

"From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today," Modi said after inaugurating the project.

 

 

The project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore.

Besides, Port Blair, it will connect other islands namely Swaraj Dweep (Havlock), Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar, and Greater Nicobar.

PM said that it is the responsibility of the nation to provide modern telecom connectivity to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

All telecom operators in the country will be able to provide their mobile and broadband services using the CANI optical fibre link.

"The optical fibre connectivity project to connect Andaman and Nicobar with the rest of the country and the world is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living," Modi said.

According to official data, Internet with speed of 400 gigabyte (GB) per second will be provided at Port Blair and for other islands it will be 200 GB per second.

Undersea cable linking Andaman Islands with Chennai was laid before time, Modi said while inaugurating the cable link.

Work of laying undersea cable has been executed by BSNL in a record time of less than 24 months.

This project will give a boost to 4G mobile services and digital services like tele-education, tele-health, e-governance services, and tourism on the islands.

Comments

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Internet in India, 4G, Undersea Cable, Fibre broadband
Comment
 
 

