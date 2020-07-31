Technology News
Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Investment in Satellite Broadband Plan

Amazon said that the project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G and other similar service to new regions.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 July 2020 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Johannes Eisele/ AFP

Highlights
  • The announcement follows the FCC's approval of the plan
  • The project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G
  • SpaceX has launched over 500 satellites for its Starlink constellation

Amazon said on Thursday it will invest more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,829 crores) to build a network of 3,236 satellites that will provide high-speed broadband Internet services to people around the world who lack such access.

The announcement follows the Federal Communications Commission's approval of the plan, called "Project Kuiper", for the constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will compete with the Starlink network being built out by Elon Musk's SpaceX. It also comes on the heels of Amazon posting its biggest profit in its 26-year history.

"A project of this scale requires significant effort and resources, and, due to the nature of LEO constellations, it is not the kind of initiative that can start small. You have to commit," the company said in a blog post.

The project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G and other wireless service to new regions, Amazon said.

By comparison, SpaceX has launched over 500 satellites of the roughly 12,000 expected for its Starlink constellation in low Earth orbit and plans to offer broadband service in the United States and Canada by the year's end. The FCC approved SpaceX's request in 2018.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who in February floated the idea of spinning Starlink off for an IPO in the coming years, has said the Starlink constellation will cost the company roughly $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,829 crores).

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide high-speed Internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupts communication.

The FCC authorisation, adopted with a 5-0 vote, requires Amazon to launch half of its satellites no later than mid-2026 and build out the rest of the constellation by mid-2029.

Amazon said it would begin to offer broadband service once 578 satellites are launched.

It had 110 open positions for its "Project Kuiper" posted on its website Thursday. The satellites will be designed and tested at a new research and development facility opening in Redmond, Washington.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

