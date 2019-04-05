Technology News

Amazon Plans to Launch Over 3,000 Satellites to Offer Broadband Internet

, 05 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Plans to Launch Over 3,000 Satellites to Offer Broadband Internet

Photo Credit: Johannes Eisele/ AFP

Amazon on Thursday confirmed it is working on a project to deploy a network of satellites for high-speed internet service in underserved parts of the world.

Project Kuiper was first reported by tech news website GeekWire, which cited US regulatory filings disclosing the satellite project that could cost billions of dollars to complete.

"Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world," Amazon said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet."

The filings described a plan to put 3,236 satellites in low orbit  at altitudes ranging from 367 miles (590 kilometres) to 391 miles (630-kilometre), according to GeekWire.

The frontier of space is internationally agreed to be 62 miles (100 kilometres) above Earth, known as the Karman Line.

The Seattle-based online powerhouse was looking to partner with like-minded companies on the effort.

There was no indication that Project Kuiper thus far involved Blue Origin, the rocket company owned by Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, which blasted off the 10th test flight of its New Shepard rocket early this year.

More test flights lie ahead, but the first flights with passengers on board could start by late 2019.

Amazon would be one of several companies seeking to use satellites to deliver Internet to remote areas including Elon Musk's SpaceX and OneWeb, a venture-backed startup with funding from Japan's SoftBank, Airbus and chipmaker Qualcomm.

Several companies have been attempting to use space-based internet systems since the 1990s including one backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates and Saudi royal family investors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Project Kuiper
Elon Musk, US SEC Get 2 Weeks to Settle Case Over Tesla CEO's Tweets
Jeff Bezos Keeps Amazon Voting Power in Divorce Settlement
Pricee
Amazon Plans to Launch Over 3,000 Satellites to Offer Broadband Internet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  3. Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Slashed Up to Rs. 1,500
  4. Oppo Reno Storage Variants, Colours Revealed; 10X Zoom Edition Confirmed
  5. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  6. Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Apple Music Price in India Slashed, Now Costs Rs. 99 per Month
  9. iPhone XR Offer Live, Also Available on Amazon India
  10. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.