Technology News
loading

Departing US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Warns of Espionage Threats to Telecoms From China

Pai said there is a "wide array" of activity from China that was of concern, including of surveillance and economic espionage.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2021 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Departing US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Warns of Espionage Threats to Telecoms From China

Pai said a number of bad thing can happen when insecure equipment is used to handle sensitive information

Highlights
  • Pai was named chairman in January 2017 by former President Trump
  • The FCC cracked down on Chinese network manufacturers like Huawei and ZTE
  • FCC voted to deny China Mobile the right to provide US telecom services

Outgoing US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to US telecommunications networks and Internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in the next four years.

Ajit Pai told Reuters in an interview there is a "wide array" of activity from China that was of concern, including of surveillance, economic espionage and potential "injection of malware into networks here in the United States or around the world. There are a number of bad things that can happen when insecure equipment is used to handle sensitive information."

Pai was named chairman in January 2017 by former President Donald Trump and stepped down on Wednesday. During his tenure, the FCC cracked down on Chinese network manufacturers like Huawei and ZTE.

Last month, the FCC began the process of revoking China Telecom's authorisation to operate in the United States. China Telecom is the largest Chinese telecommunications company.

"The Chinese Communist Party has a very determined world view. They want to dominate this space and exert their will - even beyond their own borders," Pai said Tuesday. "That is a serious threat not just to Internet freedom but to national security for us and for many of our allies."

The Chinese foreign ministry said in December US claims about risks to national security were false.

The FCC first warned in April that it might terminate US operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies including China Telecom.

In 2019, the FCC voted to deny state-owned China Mobile the right to provide US telecommunications services, citing risks the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage.

Under Pai, the FCC formally designated China's Huawei and ZTE as national security threats, barring US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 60,550 crores) government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. Congress approved $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 13,900 crores) in December to pay for replacement of Chinese-made equipment in US networks.

In April, the FCC approved Alphabet unit Google's request to use part of an US-Asia undersea telecommunications cable, but not to Hong Kong, after US agencies raised national security concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FCC, Ajit Pai
Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California

Related Stories

Departing US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Warns of Espionage Threats to Telecoms From China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  2. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  3. Google Celebrates India’s Test Series Victory With Virtual Fireworks
  4. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. LG Considering Exit From Smartphone Business: Report
  7. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Top UPI App in December: NPCI Data
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. FAU-G Surpasses Four Million Pre-Registrations Ahead of January 26 Launch
  2. Departing US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Warns of Espionage Threats to Telecoms From China
  3. Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California
  4. Amazon Offers to Help US With COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Letter to President Joe Biden
  5. Twitter Locks China's US Embassy Account Over Xinjiang Policy-Related Tweet
  6. Honor V40 to Reportedly Come With Google Mobile Services, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 22 Launch
  7. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ RAM, Storage, Colour Options Leak Online
  8. Oppo Find X3 Pro Appears on FCC Certification Site, May Pack Dual-Cell Battery
  9. Vi Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended Till April 17: All the Details
  10. India Drops One Rank in Global Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds in December: Ookla
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com