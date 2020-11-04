Technology News
Airtel Users Start Getting Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months

The YouTube Premium offer is live for Airtel customers in India until April 22, 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 November 2020 13:22 IST
Airtel is giving YouTube Premium trial through the Airtel Thanks app

Highlights
  • Airtel is offering the trial promotion to select customers
  • YouTube Premium normally comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 129
  • Airtel says the trial can be cancelled at any time before it’s over

Airtel is running a promotional offer under which customers can avail free access to YouTube Premium for three months. The new offer is live through the Airtel Thanks app and is rolling out for select Airtel customers. Also, the telco is providing free access to the YouTube Premium service for the users who are currently not using YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music. YouTube Premium comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 129 and includes features including ad-free, offline, and background playback alongside access to YouTube Music.

The YouTube Premium offer is live for Airtel customers in India until April 22, 2021. It was silently launched a few days back, though the trial has now been rolled out widely.

As per the details available on the Airtel site, the trial promotion is available only to new YouTube Premium users. This means that if you already have a YouTube Premium subscription, you won't be able to get the new benefit. The telco also mentioned that the offer won't be provided to existing YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, and Google Play Music subscribers.

“If you have previously trialed or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music or if you are currently a subscriber of YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music, this offer will only enable trial service of YouTube Premium's non-music features,” Airtel said in while detailing the terms and conditions of the trial promotion.

Select Airtel users have been informed about the new offer through the Airtel Thanks app. However, Airtel has also created an online form through which a trial code can be availed for getting free YouTube Premium access. The operator noted that the codes could take up to six months to be sent, though. Users also need a Google account for signing up on YouTube Premium.

Once the trial completes, customers will be automatically charged the standard subscription price of YouTube Premium. Users will, however, have the option to cancel the trial at no charge at any time before it is over.

Earlier this week, Airtel started offering a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year to its broadband and postpaid subscribers. That offer is applicable on the Rs. 999 and above broadband plans as well as the Rs. 499 and above postpaid plans.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Airtel, YouTube Premium trial, YouTube Premium, Bharti Airtel, YouTube
