Airtel Partners With Lionsgate to Offer Hollywood Content on Xstream Platform

Lionsgate Play addition to Airtel will bring fresh content across genres such as action, comedy, drama, horror, and thriller.

18 December 2019
Airtel has announced its partnership with Lionsgate months after Vodafone Idea tied up with the US firm

Bharti Airtel has announced its partnership with American entertainment firm Lionsgate to offer Lionsgate Play to its customers in India. The Airtel Xstream app and Web platforms will offer Lionsgate feature film content. Notably, the new partnership comes months after Vodafone Idea partnered with Lionsgate-subsidiary Starz to bring Lionsgate Play to its subscribers through the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps. The Lionsgate Play streaming service to provide curated Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It serves the content in multiple Indian languages.

Airtel Xstream platform, which is available in the form of mobile apps and Web platforms, already has a catalogue of over 10,000 movies and shows along with 400 TV channels. But with the Lionsgate Play addition, that catalogue will be expanded with fresh content. The telco noted in a statement that Lionsgate content will be available in multiple Indian languages -- spread across genres such as action, comedy, drama, horror, and thriller.

Lionsgate Play's initial offering includes franchises such as Hunger Games and Twilight Saga, Academy Award winner La La Land, and international breakout hit such as Wonder. Additionally, there are popular films such as American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Saban's Power Rangers, Divergent, Now You See Me 2, Gods of Egypt, Letters To Juliet, and Reservoir Dogs.

“Our mission is to make Airtel Xstream the most loved digital entertainment platform in India and enable best-in-class experience across a range of connected devices and applications,” said Adarsh Nair – Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, in the prepared joint statement. “We will continue to forge long-term strategic partnerships with the top content producers from around the world as part of our mission and look forward to collaborating with Lionsgate to delight customers in India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director Lionsgate Play South Asia Rohit Jain said that Airtel's partnership will help expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering in the country.

“Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we're proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience,” said Jain.

To recall, Vodafone Idea announced its tie up with Starz Play to bring Lionsgate Play first to India through the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps in August.

Airtel and Vodafone both are currently trying hard to attract customers to their content platforms that would eventually help generate some revenues.

Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India

Via La La Land to India: Lionsgate Play Adapts Hollywood's New Playbook of Exclusivity and Originals

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel Xstream, Lionsgate Play, Lionsgate, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh
