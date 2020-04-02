Airtel is expanding its Airtel Xstream Fibre home broadband service to 25 more cities, the company's website indicates. The Airtel Xstream Fibre page on its website shows these cities with a ‘launching soon' tag and a countdown to the launch date. Apart from that, Airtel has also listed out Xstream Fibre plans for all these 25 cities on its website. Starting at Rs. 599 per month, Airtel will offer four Xstream plans in these cities – Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP.

Airtel had launched its Xstream Fibe home broadband in September 2019 with high speeds of up to 1Gbps. The Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband was initially launched in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Now, the company is planning to expand it to more cities. Here is a list of cities that will be getting Airtel Xstream Fibre home broadband over the coming weeks.

Ajmer Aligarh Bhilwara Bikaner Bundi Dharamshala Ghazipur Gorakhpur Hosur Jagadhari Jhansi Jodhpur Kakinada Kolhapur Kota Mathura Mirzapur Muzaffarnagar Rohtak Shahjahanpur Shimla Thanjavur Tirupati Udaipur Yamunanagar

From the website, it looks like Airtel is planning to roll out the Xstream Fibre broadband in a phased manner, as different cities show a different countdown timer for when the service will be available. According to a report by OnlyTech, which first spotted the development, Airtel was supposed to launch the Xstream Fibre broadband in Ajmer, Ghazipur, Kota, and Shimla that now seems to have been delayed. The current coronavirus crisis may be to blame for this and it may also impact the upcoming launches.

Here is when Airtel will roll out its Xstream Fibre broadband in these 25 cities.

Rollout Date Cities April 1 Ajmer, Ghazipur, Kota, Shimla April 15 Jagadhari, Yamunanagar May 1 Hosur, Mathura, Jhansi, Thanjavur June 1 Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Tirupati, Udaipur July 1 Rohtak

The Airtel website also lists out the four plans it will bring in these cities - Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP. The Basic monthly plan worth Rs. 599 will offer 100GB of data with up to 16Mbps speed. The Entertainment plan will cost Rs. 799 per month and offer unlimited Internet with up to 40Mbps of speed. The Premium plan will cost Rs. 1,099 per month and offer unlimited Internet with up to 100Mbps speed, along with a year-long Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium subscriptions.

Finally, the VIP plan will be priced at Rs. 1,599 per month and offer 600GB of data with speeds of up to 300Mbps. The VIP plan will also include a one-year Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium subscriptions.

All the Airtel Xstream Fibbre plans will include free local and STD calls. A report in TelecomTalk says that the option to select unlimited data for Rs 299 in other existing cities is not available in the new cities.

We have reached out to Airtel for more clarity on these upcoming launches and will update this report when we hear back.