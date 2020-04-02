Technology News
loading

Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed

Airtel’s website shows that Xstream Fibre broadband will take more than 89 days to reach all the 25 new cities.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 2 April 2020 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed

Airtel had launched the Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband service in September last year

Highlights
  • Airtel has listed four plans for the 25 new cities
  • The plans for these cities start at Rs. 599 per month
  • Airtel seems to be rolling out Xstream Fibre in a phased manner

Airtel is expanding its Airtel Xstream Fibre home broadband service to 25 more cities, the company's website indicates. The Airtel Xstream Fibre page on its website shows these cities with a ‘launching soon' tag and a countdown to the launch date. Apart from that, Airtel has also listed out Xstream Fibre plans for all these 25 cities on its website. Starting at Rs. 599 per month, Airtel will offer four Xstream plans in these cities – Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP.

Airtel had launched its Xstream Fibe home broadband in September 2019 with high speeds of up to 1Gbps. The Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband was initially launched in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Now, the company is planning to expand it to more cities. Here is a list of cities that will be getting Airtel Xstream Fibre home broadband over the coming weeks.

  1. Ajmer
  2. Aligarh
  3. Bhilwara
  4. Bikaner
  5. Bundi
  6. Dharamshala
  7. Ghazipur
  8. Gorakhpur
  9. Hosur
  10. Jagadhari
  11. Jhansi
  12. Jodhpur
  13. Kakinada
  14. Kolhapur
  15. Kota
  16. Mathura
  17. Mirzapur
  18. Muzaffarnagar
  19. Rohtak
  20. Shahjahanpur
  21. Shimla
  22. Thanjavur
  23. Tirupati
  24. Udaipur
  25. Yamunanagar

From the website, it looks like Airtel is planning to roll out the Xstream Fibre broadband in a phased manner, as different cities show a different countdown timer for when the service will be available. According to a report by OnlyTech, which first spotted the development, Airtel was supposed to launch the Xstream Fibre broadband in Ajmer, Ghazipur, Kota, and Shimla that now seems to have been delayed. The current coronavirus crisis may be to blame for this and it may also impact the upcoming launches.

Here is when Airtel will roll out its Xstream Fibre broadband in these 25 cities.

 

Rollout Date Cities
April 1 Ajmer, Ghazipur, Kota, Shimla
April 15 Jagadhari, Yamunanagar
May 1 Hosur, Mathura, Jhansi, Thanjavur
June 1 Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Tirupati, Udaipur
July 1 Rohtak

 

The Airtel website also lists out the four plans it will bring in these cities - Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP. The Basic monthly plan worth Rs. 599 will offer 100GB of data with up to 16Mbps speed. The Entertainment plan will cost Rs. 799 per month and offer unlimited Internet with up to 40Mbps of speed. The Premium plan will cost Rs. 1,099 per month and offer unlimited Internet with up to 100Mbps speed, along with a year-long Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium subscriptions.

Finally, the VIP plan will be priced at Rs. 1,599 per month and offer 600GB of data with speeds of up to 300Mbps. The VIP plan will also include a one-year Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium subscriptions.

All the Airtel Xstream Fibbre plans will include free local and STD calls. A report in TelecomTalk says that the option to select unlimited data for Rs 299 in other existing cities is not available in the new cities.

We have reached out to Airtel for more clarity on these upcoming launches and will update this report when we hear back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Broadband, Airtel Xstream Fibre
Social Dis-Dance: Clubbing Goes Online as Virus Shuts Nightspots
Coronavirus Helpline Launched on WhatsApp by Delhi Government to Provide Information Around COVID-19

Related Stories

Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere
  2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  3. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  5. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  6. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  7. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  8. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  9. The Best TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 30 Camera Module Leak Tips Sony IMX700 Sensor, Periscope Lens
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  3. Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3
  4. Coronavirus Helpline Launched on WhatsApp by Delhi Government to Provide Information Around COVID-19
  5. Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed
  6. Zoom Responds to Security Concerns, Freezes Feature Updates for Next 90 Days to Resolve Ongoing Issues
  7. 'Latest' OnePlus Phone Up for Blind Sale in Germany Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Restaurant Delivery Firms Branch Out Globally Into Groceries During Crisis
  9. Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology
  10. MSI GS66 Stealth, MSI GE66 Raider, MSI Creator 17 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com