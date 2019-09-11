Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched at Rs. 3,999 per Month

Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched at Rs. 3,999 per Month

There is a fair usage policy, but Airtel hasn’t specified what it is.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 13:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched at Rs. 3,999 per Month

Airtel is taking on Jio Fiber with its own 1Gbps broadband plan

Highlights
  • Airtel has launched a new 1Gbps broadband plan
  • The price of the plan is Rs. 3,999 per month
  • Airtel has stated that FUP limits will apply to the plan

Airtel has been an old name in the fixed line broadband sector in India, but is now facing tough competition from Jio Fiber. The Reliance-owned broadband service recently went from the testing phase to public availability, with monthly plans starting at Rs. 699 and going up to Rs. 3,999. Airtel has now announced its own high-speed broadband plan to take on Jio's affordable plans, with the Xstream Fibre 1Gbps plan launched at Rs. 3,999 per month. The Xstream Fibre plan is now available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

The key feature of the Airtel Xstream Fibre plan is the speed being offered; users will be able to browse the Internet and download files at speeds of up to 1Gbps. The service also includes free and unlimited landline calling to any network in India, along with other benefits such as Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription gifts, and access to premium content from ZEE5. The speed offered is naturally fast enough to stream videos effortlessly at 4K resolution.


Airtel's new plan goes up against Jio Fiber, which also has a 1Gbps high-speed plan that is identically priced at Rs. 3,999. The Jio plan offers 2.5TB of data at the highest speed per month before the speed is throttled to 1Mbps for the remainder of the subscription period.

Airtel has stated that fair usage policy limits will apply to the unlimited plan, but has not specified how much high-speed data will be available before the speed is throttled. The plan does mention that an additional 1,000GB of data will be offered, with a validity of six months.

Like Jio Fiber, Airtel offers fixed-line broadband services across various cities in India. However, feasibility depends upon what area you're in, and whether Airtel will be able to service your particular building or apartment complex. Apart from Airtel, we've also compared Jio Fiber plans to those of other major broadband providers in India, such as BSNL, ACT, and You Broadband.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Broadband, Jio Fiber
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Price in India Cut After iPhone 11 Launch
The Office Season 2: Indian Remake Sets September Release Date on Hotstar, Casts Mallika Dua
Honor Smartphones
Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched at Rs. 3,999 per Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Launches Cheaper iPhone 11, Watch, And Services Such As Apple TV+
  2. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Liquid Retina Display Launched
  3. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  5. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  6. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  7. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  8. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max First Impressions
  9. Apple Unveils New 10.2-Inch iPad; Price in India, Availability Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Gets ‘Google Play Services for AR’ Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Sign Long-Term Deal for Fiction, Non-Fiction Series and Films
  2. OnePlus TV Teaser Image Shows Kevlar Finish at the Back With Unique Looking Stand; Zen Mode App Released on Google Play Store
  3. The Office Season 2: Indian Remake Sets September Release Date on Hotstar, Casts Mallika Dua
  4. Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched at Rs. 3,999 per Month
  5. iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Price in India Cut After iPhone 11 Launch
  6. FIFA 20 Demo for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC is Now Live Ahead of September 27 Release
  7. Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note Go on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. DigiLocker, mParivahan App Can Be Used by Motorists to Show Documents and Avoid Hefty Penalties
  9. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  10. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max to Come Bundled With 18W USB-C Charger, USB Type-C to Lightning Cable
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.