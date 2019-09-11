Airtel has been an old name in the fixed line broadband sector in India, but is now facing tough competition from Jio Fiber. The Reliance-owned broadband service recently went from the testing phase to public availability, with monthly plans starting at Rs. 699 and going up to Rs. 3,999. Airtel has now announced its own high-speed broadband plan to take on Jio's affordable plans, with the Xstream Fibre 1Gbps plan launched at Rs. 3,999 per month. The Xstream Fibre plan is now available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

The key feature of the Airtel Xstream Fibre plan is the speed being offered; users will be able to browse the Internet and download files at speeds of up to 1Gbps. The service also includes free and unlimited landline calling to any network in India, along with other benefits such as Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription gifts, and access to premium content from ZEE5. The speed offered is naturally fast enough to stream videos effortlessly at 4K resolution.



Airtel's new plan goes up against Jio Fiber, which also has a 1Gbps high-speed plan that is identically priced at Rs. 3,999. The Jio plan offers 2.5TB of data at the highest speed per month before the speed is throttled to 1Mbps for the remainder of the subscription period.

Airtel has stated that fair usage policy limits will apply to the unlimited plan, but has not specified how much high-speed data will be available before the speed is throttled. The plan does mention that an additional 1,000GB of data will be offered, with a validity of six months.

Like Jio Fiber, Airtel offers fixed-line broadband services across various cities in India. However, feasibility depends upon what area you're in, and whether Airtel will be able to service your particular building or apartment complex. Apart from Airtel, we've also compared Jio Fiber plans to those of other major broadband providers in India, such as BSNL, ACT, and You Broadband.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.