Airtel Xstream Fiber users in India who opt for the Rs. 3,999 plan will now get a complimentary 1Gbps 4x4 Wi-Fi router alongside. In most cases, users do not get to experience that Gigabit-fast connectivity because of the traditional routers installed in their homes and small offices. To eradicate this loophole, Airtel is bundling the router for all users who opt for the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs. 3,999 plan. This broadband plan offers 1Gbps speeds and it also comes with a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box alongside.

The telecom giant has announced that all subscribers that buy the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs. 3,999 plan will get a complimentary 4x4 Wi-Fi router that delivers seamless 1Gbps Wi-Fi. This will enable users to get the maximum output of their plan benefit that offers 1Gbps speeds. It will help offices deploy multiple high-speed connections for apps like stock trading and online collaborations. It will also amplify online gaming experience and animation. It is also beneficial for work or study from home with a large number of concurrently connected devices.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber VIP plan, priced at Rs. 3,999 per month, offers unlimited Internet, 1Gbps speeds, and unlimited local/ STD calls. Apart from the newly added Wi-Fi router, the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs. 3,999 plan also comes with a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box. This box offers access to 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library that includes over 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across seven OTT apps and five studios. The plan also offers Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 subscription.

“Reliable high speed connectivity is a lifeline in today's digital first world and Airtel is proud to be at the forefront of India's broadband revolution. A key ask from our customers was liberation from the LAN cable to enjoy the 1Gbps experience and we are delighted to make that happen,” Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement. Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs. 3,999 broadband plan is offered in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and more.

