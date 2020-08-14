Airtel has announced that it will bundle an additional 1000GB data on purchase of a new connection of its Xstream Fiber Home Broadband service. The offer is a part of Independence Day celebrations and has been rolled out for a limited period of time on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. The offer is available to customers across all top cities, the company says. The plans start at Rs.799 per month and come with Airtel Thanks benefits, such as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.

The Airtel offer is not applicable on plans that offer unlimited data as well as prepaid broadband plans. Further, the 1,000GB additional data is valid for a six-month period. Airtel Xtream Fiber is claimed to offer broadband with speeds up to 1Gbps. As mentioned, the plans start at Rs. 799 per month and come with Airtel Thanks benefits, like Amazon Prime membership for a year and Wynk Music subscription.

Recently, Airtel announced that its Airtel Digital TV customers who own an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection can upgrade to Xstream Box at a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500. The offer has been extended for both SD as well as HD Airtel Digital TV set-top box users, and for that, they need to purchase the content pack at Rs. 452. Further, users need to have at least Rs. 799 Xstream Fiber broadband connection plan to avail the offer.

Earlier this year, Airtel expanded its Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband service to 25 more cities, including Ajmer, Bikaner, Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Kota, Mathura, Shimla, Tirupati and Udaipuramong others. Airtel offers four Xstream plans in these cities – Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP, starting at Rs. 599 per month. Airtel launched its Xstream Fiber home broadband in September 2019 in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

