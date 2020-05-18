Technology News
Airtel Announced 'Work@Home' Solutions for Businesses

Airtel said that its new plans will help businesses better collaborate with their employees.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 18 May 2020 15:35 IST
Highlights
  • Airtel has launched “Work@Home” solutions
  • These plans are aimed at businesses and their employees
  • Work from home has become widespread due to lockdown

Airtel on Monday launched its new “Work@Home” plans for enterprise customers. With the new Work@Home solutions, the business arm of Airtel is aiming to provide “a fully secure and seamless office like experience at home.” The company said that its new offering will enable companies to collaborate and work with their employees efficiently and securely. The new connectivity solution by Airtel comes at a time when lockdown norms in India have been eased but the government is still encouraging work-from-home for employees wherever possible. This means that many employees will continue to work from their homes.

Airtel said that the company is offering connectivity options including wired and wireless, immersive collaboration tools and security solutions.

“Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity,” said Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO of Airtel Business, in a statement.

Airtel's connectivity offering include “Ultrafast Airtel Corporate Broadband with speeds up to 1 Gbps”, “High speed Airtel 4G Corporate Mi-Fi devices with complimentary G Suite pack”,

“Airtel Corporate Postpaid Mobile Plans with complimentary G Suite Pack”, “4G Data SIM with complimentary G Suite pack” and, “MPLS over Airtel 4G”. The collaboration tools include Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Zoom. Provider provisioned VPN is also being offered.

Airtel Work@Home Essentials

According to the operator, Airtel Corporate Broadband plans can help those who are facing issues in accessing the VPN or video meetings. Companies can extend the network to their employees homes with up to 1Gbps speeds and unlimited local/STD calls. These plans start at Rs 799.

Similarly, it says “Priority 4G Data SIM with Free G-Suite” option will allow the employees to work from home with ease. This option also comes with complimentary unlimited video conferencing, 30 GB/ user secure cloud storage, and G-Suite. The prices of the plans start at Rs. 399.

“Corporate Mi-Fi with Free G-Suite” is another option for business that includes 50GB Priority 4G data per month and G Suite license. The plans start at Rs. 399 but there will be a one-time device cost of Rs. 2000.

With MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) over 4G, employers can extend their private MPLS network to their employee's home. It is being touted as the first-of-its-kind MPLS over 4G solution by the company.

With the Priority 4G Corporate Postpaid SIM + G Suite plans, users get Priority 4G access with Airtel Corporate postpaid SIM. They are also offered collaboration and cloud tools bundled with unlimited calls and 50 GB 4G data with their postpaid plan. These plans start at Rs. 399.

As mentioned above, video conferencing tools like Google Meet, and Cisco Webex, and provider-provisioned VPN are also being offered.

