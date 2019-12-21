Technology News
Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Available for 6 More Smartphones

There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling.

By | Updated: 21 December 2019 10:39 IST
Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphones

Highlights
  • Airtel customers on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+can configure Wi-Fi calling
  • The service is live in Delhi/ NCR, expected to come in other cities soon
  • Smartphone users don't need any additional calling app, SIM

After introducing its voice over Wi-Fi service in India recently, Bharti Airtel on Friday added six new devices to the list of smartphones that are compatible with its Wi-Fi calling service.

Now, Airtel customers on Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy M20, as well as OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T can configure Airtel Wi-Fi calling, which enables them to switch to voice over Wi-Fi inside their homes/ offices.

There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling. The service is live in Delhi/ NCR and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days.

Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphones without the need for any additional calling app, SIM.

Additionally, the service is already accessed by consumers having iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Plus, apart from Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung Galaxy On6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Users need to enable the Wi-Fi calling feature on their phone and upgrade it to the latest software build to start using Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. Moreover, users are advised to turn on VoLTE for best results. As for data consumption, a 5 minute Wi-Fi call will consume less than 5MB of data. In case the Wi-Fi network goes off, the ongoing Wi-Fi call will be seamlessly switched to VoLTE.

Talking about the advantages of Airtel Wi-Fi Calling, the telecom operator says that users don't need to buy a new SIM, and can make a call or send a message from any place with a Wi-Fi network. Also, the new Wi-Fi based calling service is claimed to offer better call set-up time and audio quality compared to VoLTE. Also, users don't need to opt for a new plan or pay extra for using Airtel Wi-Fi calling service. A Wi-Fi call will be treated exactly the same as a regular call, and will go against the user's existing recharge or master balance.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR

Comments

Further reading: AIrtel WiFi Calling, Airtel
Alphabet Grants CEO Sundar Pichai Largest Ever Stock Award, Again
Honor Smartphones

