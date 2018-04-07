Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel VoLTE Beta With 30GB Free Data in Delhi and Rajasthan, Official Delhi Launch 'Very Soon'

 
, 07 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel VoLTE Beta With 30GB Free Data in Delhi and Rajasthan, Official Delhi Launch 'Very Soon'

Highlights

  • The programme silently rolled out this week
  • Airtel is giving 30GB free data to beta testers
  • Airtel says will launch VoLTE services in Delhi 'very soon'

Airtel VoLTE beta programme has silently been rolled out to Delhi and Rajasthan circles as the telecom operator looks to expand its latest technology to major locations in the northern part of the country. The company, last month, introduced this programme for select circles in India wherein users have been invited to test out Airtel's latest VoLTE services and, in turn, get rewarded with data benefits. The VoLTE beta programme is now applicable for users in West Bengal, Orissa, Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed that the operator has started testing VoLTE in Delhi and plans to launch the services "very soon".

If you are part of the above-mentioned circles, you can check eligibility by visiting the Airtel VoLTE beta page and scrolling down to "Validate Mobile Number". Do note that a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone and an active Airtel 4G SIM card are required for eligibility.

Talking about data benefits offered in the programme; a total of 30GB will be provided to users who complete three steps successfully. Firstly, the user will need to upgrade to the latest operating software and enable the VoLTE switch in Settings to get the first instalment of 10GB. The next 10GB will be credited once feedback is provided after the 4th week of usage. And, lastly, the final 10GB will be issued to the user on providing feedback after the 8th week of usage. "The aforementioned data will be credited to the customer account within 4 days of successful completion of above activities," says Airtel.

As per Airtel's product page, the telecom giant's VoLTE service offers the ability to make HD voice calls, connect instantly - up to 3 times faster than normal calls, and make calls without disrupting 4G data connection. To recall, Airtel officially provides VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Chennai and Kolkata circles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, VoLTE, VoLTE Beta, Telecom, India
Microsoft's Skype to Offer Call Recording With New Content Creator Mode
Xiaomi-Backed Black Shark Gaming Smartphone's Design Revealed in New Teaser
Best AC deals
Airtel VoLTE Beta With 30GB Free Data in Delhi and Rajasthan, Official Delhi Launch 'Very Soon'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. I Gave Up Google Apps and Services for 5 Months. Here's What I Learnt
  2. OnePlus 6 Alert Slider to Offer 'Slide to Focus' Option, Hints Company
  3. How to Watch IPL 2018 Live Online
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Open Sale Now Permanent on Amazon India, Mi.com
  5. Uber Will Now Put an 'Authorisation Hold' on Card Before Your Trip Begins
  6. Airtel to Deploy 'Massive MIMO Pre-5G' Networks Across IPL 2018 Venues
  7. Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Which One Is a 'Notch' Above the Other?
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 248 IPL Pack, Offers 3GB Data Per Day
  9. Nokia 6 (2018) With Snapdragon 630 SoC Goes on Sale in India
  10. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Design Revealed in New Teaser
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.