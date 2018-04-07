Airtel VoLTE beta programme has silently been rolled out to Delhi and Rajasthan circles as the telecom operator looks to expand its latest technology to major locations in the northern part of the country. The company, last month, introduced this programme for select circles in India wherein users have been invited to test out Airtel's latest VoLTE services and, in turn, get rewarded with data benefits. The VoLTE beta programme is now applicable for users in West Bengal, Orissa, Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed that the operator has started testing VoLTE in Delhi and plans to launch the services "very soon".

If you are part of the above-mentioned circles, you can check eligibility by visiting the Airtel VoLTE beta page and scrolling down to "Validate Mobile Number". Do note that a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone and an active Airtel 4G SIM card are required for eligibility.

Talking about data benefits offered in the programme; a total of 30GB will be provided to users who complete three steps successfully. Firstly, the user will need to upgrade to the latest operating software and enable the VoLTE switch in Settings to get the first instalment of 10GB. The next 10GB will be credited once feedback is provided after the 4th week of usage. And, lastly, the final 10GB will be issued to the user on providing feedback after the 8th week of usage. "The aforementioned data will be credited to the customer account within 4 days of successful completion of above activities," says Airtel.

As per Airtel's product page, the telecom giant's VoLTE service offers the ability to make HD voice calls, connect instantly - up to 3 times faster than normal calls, and make calls without disrupting 4G data connection. To recall, Airtel officially provides VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Chennai and Kolkata circles.