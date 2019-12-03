Technology News
Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How the Latest Plans Compare

Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer competing plans across all price brackets.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 18:36 IST
Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How the Latest Plans Compare

Airtel’s unlimited tariff plans start at Rs. 149 now following the price hike

Highlights
  • Airtel's news plans come with 28 days, 84 days, and 365 days validity
  • Vodafone Idea also offer new plans with identical validity
  • The latest plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea are now live

Airtel and Vodafone Idea recently announced a price hike and revealed new tariff plans across all price brackets in India. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea new plans came into effect on December 3 and are now live across the country. Airtel's new unlimited plans start at Rs. 149 and go all the way up to Rs. 2,398, while Vodafone Idea's tariff offerings start at Rs. 149 and go up to Rs. 2,399. If you are curious to know how the latest plans from Vodafone Idea and Airtel stack up against each other, read on to find out.

Airtel Rs. 148 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 149 plan

Airtel's new Rs. 148 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers benefits such as unlimited calling, 2GB of data for a month, and 300 daily SMS messages. On the other hand, the Vodafone Idea Rs. 149 plan has a 28-day validity, while benefits include unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data for the entire month, and 300 SMS messages each day.

Airtel Rs. 248 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 249 plan

The newly-introduced Airtel Rs. 248 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and provides unlimited calling, 2GB of data per day, and a quota of 100 SMS messages per day. In comparison, Vodafone Idea's Rs. 249 plan offers a 28-day validity and benefits such as unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, and a daily allowance of 100 SMS messages.

Airtel Rs. 298 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 299 plan

The revised Rs. 298 by Airtel also offers a validity of 28 days, but ups the daily data benefit to 2GB, while the rest of the benefits include unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Airtel's Rs. 298 plan is rivalled by Vodafone's Rs. 299 tariff plan that offers validity of 28 days, unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day.

Airtel Rs. 598 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 599 plan

Airtel's Rs. 598 plan ups the validity to 84 days, while the rest of the bundled benefits include unlimited calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea's rival Rs. 599 tariff plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers benefits that include unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, and an allowance of 100 SMS messages each day.

Airtel Rs. 698 plan vs Vodafone Rs. 699 plan

The new Rs. 698 plan offered by Airtel has a validity of 84 days while the benefits include unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis and 2GB of data per day. The rival Rs. 699 plan by Vodafone Idea offers unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

Airtel Rs. 1,498 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,499 plan

Airtel's long-term Rs.1,498 plan offers a validity of Rs. 365 days and provides benefits that include unlimited calling, a total allowance of 3,600 SMS messages and 24GB of data. To compare, the Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,499 annual validity plan provides unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 24GB of data, and a net 3,600 SMS messages allowance.

Airtel Rs. 2,398 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 2,399 plan

The Airtel Rs. 2,398 plan also has a year-long validity and brings benefits that include unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages for each day, and 1.GB of daily data allowance. On the other hand, the Vodafone Idea Rs. 2,399 tariff plan also comes with a validity of 365 days and allows unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis.

Vodafone Idea also offers a tariff plan priced at Rs. 379 that has a validity of 84 days and allows unlimited calling (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), a daily quota of 1,00 SMS, and 6GB of data for the entire month. It must be noted that voice calls (local, STD and on national roaming) from Vodafone to Vodafone and Vodafone to Idea, and vice versa, are considered as on-net. Off-net calls after the free usage quota will be charged at 6 paise per min. Lastly, Vodafone Idea also offers four first recharge plans priced at Rs. 97, Rs. 197, Rs. 297, and Rs. 647.

Airtel Validity Data SMS Unlimited Calling Vodafone Idea Validity Data SMS Unlimited Calling
Rs. 148 28 days 2GB 300/day Yes Rs. 149 28 days 2GB 300 Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
Rs. 248 28 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Yes Rs. 249 28 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
Rs. 298 28 days 2GB/day 100/day Yes Rs. 299 28 days 2GB/day 100/day Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
Rs. 598 84 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Yes Rs. 599 84 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
Rs. 698 84 days 2GB/day 100/day Yes Rs. 699 84 days 2GB/day 100/day Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
Rs. 1,498 365 days 24GB 3,600 Yes Rs. 1,499 365 days 24GB 3,600 Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
Rs. 2,398 365 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Yes Rs. 2,399 365 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Yes (FUP of 1000 mins)
