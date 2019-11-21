Technology News
loading

Government Grants Telcos Relief by Deferring Spectrum Payments

India's cabinet said it would defer the payments for the next two financial years, giving firms until April 2022 to commence payment.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 09:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Government Grants Telcos Relief by Deferring Spectrum Payments

India on Wednesday allowed telecom operators to defer payments due for airwaves bought via auction until the end of March 2022, giving some respite to firms after a court ruled they must pay overdue levies and interest of nearly $13 billion (roughly Rs. 93,000 crores).

The Indian Supreme Court last month said telecom operators must pay the pending amount to the government within three months, putting at risk the operations of leading operators such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

The lobby group Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had pushed the government to halt the spectrum payments.

On Wednesday, India's cabinet said it would defer the payments for the next two financial years, giving firms until April 2022 to commence payment.

"Deferment of spectrum auction instalments will ease the cash outflow of the stressed telecom service providers (TSP) and facilitate payment of statutory liabilities and interest on bank loans," the Indian cabinet said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Any deferred amounts will be spread equally over the remaining instalments to be paid by the TSPs, the government added.

The payment dispute centres around the definition of adjusted gross revenue, or AGR.

Telecom providers in India pay the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) 3-5 percent of their AGR in spectrum usage charges and 8 percent as licence fees.

Companies have long argued that AGR should comprise just revenue accrued from core services, while the government says it should include all revenue. The Supreme Court last month upheld the DoT's definition.

COAI director general Rajan Mathews welcomed the government's decision, saying it would provide some immediate cash flow relief to the industry, but added that New Delhi must consider relaxing its outright demands of AGR.

Both Bharti and Vodafone Idea have warned that their operations may be under threat unless the government stops hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.

It was not immediately clear how much the two companies would benefit from the deferred spectrum payments.Jio, the newest Indian carrier backed by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is least burdened by the AGR issue, which dates back more than a decade, as it only started operations in late 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, DoT
Hotstar Censors Disney Jokes in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India With October Android Security Patch
Honor Smartphones
Government Grants Telcos Relief by Deferring Spectrum Payments
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  3. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  4. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  6. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro
  9. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  10. Realme X2 Pro With 50W Fast Charger, Realme 5s Launched: Highlights
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Series Confirmed to Launch in December With ColorOS 7 and Dual-Mode 5G Support
  2. Google, Facebook Are Human Rights Abusers, Says Amnesty International
  3. Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India With October Android Security Patch
  4. Government Grants Telcos Relief by Deferring Spectrum Payments
  5. Hotstar Censors Disney Jokes in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  6. BSNL Simplifies 6 Paisa Cashback Offer, Now Lets Users Avail Cashback by Sending an SMS Message
  7. Government Said to Plan Incentives to Bring In Foreign Manufacturers Such as Tesla
  8. ColorOS 7 Unveiled: New Features, Realme and Oppo Phones Rollout Timelines Announced
  9. Amazon Says It’s Considered Face Scanning in Ring Doorbells
  10. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Says Centre Committed to Revive BSNL, Make It Profitable
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.