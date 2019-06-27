Technology News
Airtel Offering Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions and More to V-Fiber Broadband Customers

Apart from Netflix and Amazon Prime, subscribers also get Zee5 and Airtel TV Premium benefits.

27 June 2019
Highlights
  • Bharti Airtel extends its customer rewards program, #AirtelThanks
  • Offers exclusive benefits to its ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband customers
  • Benefits include free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime

Airtel has extended its customer rewards programme — #AirtelThanks, by announcing that customers will now get exclusive benefits on their ‘V-Fiber' home broadband connection. With this move, all the customers who have an Airtel ‘V-Fiber' home broadband plan with a rental of Rs. 1,099 or above, will now get a host of select benefits as a part of the refreshed #AirtelThanks program. The benefits include subscriptions Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Airtel TV. Earlier this week, Airtel had announced free Hello Tunes for prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers as part of its AirtelThanks rewards programme, for plans of Rs. 129 and above. 

To recall, Airtel had announced similar benefits for select postpaid and broadband subscribers back in August last year. It began offering a free Netflix subscription to postpaid users in October, while broadband users got benefits like bonus data, Netflix subscription, and Amazon Prime subscriptions with plan starting from Rs. 1,299 in January this year.

AirtelThanks benefits for V-Fiber Rs. 1,099 broadband plan

With this Rs. 1,099 plan, users get Internet speeds of 100Mbps along with 300GB data usage per month with rollover. There is also a 500GB one time only data bonus as well. The #AirtelThanks benefits for the Rs. 1,099 plan are three months of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime subscription, and full-access to Zee5 and Airtel TV Premium subscription.  

AirtelThanks benefits for V-Fiber Rs. 1,599 broadband plan

With the Rs. 1,599 plan, users get Internet speeds of 300Mbps along with the 600GB worth of data-usage per month with rollover. Additionally, users will also get a one-time data usage bonus of 1,000GB. The #AirtelThanks benefits remain the same as the base Rs. 1,099 plan.  

AirtelThanks benefits for V-Fiber Rs. 1,999 broadband plan

The Rs. 1,999 plan downgrades the internet speed back to 100Mbps, which is the same as the base Rs. 1,099 plan, but instead with this plan users get an unlimited amount of data usage per month. Once again, the #AirtelThanks benefits remain the same for the Rs. 1,999 plan as the other two plans.

Commenting on the new AirtelThanks benefits, George Mathen, CEO — Broadband, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to bring some exciting #AirtelThanks benefits to our Homes customers and deliver a truly differentiated experience backed by quality service. Digital entertainment and online shopping are amongst the biggest use cases for Home Broadband and we are now bringing a bouquet of top content and e-commerce platforms to our customers as part of their plans. With this, we Airtel has set a new industry benchmark when it comes to value proposition for the customer.”

