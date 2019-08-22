Technology News
Airtel V-Fiber Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data for Six Months: All You Need to Know

The Rs. 1,599 monthly broadband plan offers 1000GB of additional data, over and above its 600GB prescribed data, and the additional data can be used over six months.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 12:19 IST
Airtel Broadband plans are listed with a new offer

Highlights
  • Airtel Rs. 1,999 comes with unlimited data, unlimited calling
  • The Rs. 799 plan comes with 200GB additional data for 6 months
  • Few plans also offer Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband plans are now offering additional data on three of its plans in India. The telco is offering up to 100GB of additional data on its broadband plans with a validity of six months. After the validity is over, the additional unspent data will be forfeited. The plans that will now come bundled with additional data include the Airtel Basic plan priced at Rs. 799, the Airtel Entertainment plan priced at Rs. 1,099, and Airtel Premium plan priced at Rs. 1,599.

As part of the new additional data offer, the Airtel Basic Plan priced at Rs. 799 comes with additional 200GB data over and above its 100GB prescribed data. As mentioned, the validity of this 200GB additional data is six months only. The plan offers up to 40Mbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, Airtel Thanks benefit that includes Airtel TV premium subscription.

Coming to the Airtel Entertainment plan priced at Rs. 1,099, it comes with 500GB additional data valid for six months. The plan originally offers 300GB data, up to 100Mbps speeds, unlimited local and STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits of Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

The Airtel Premium plan priced at Rs. 1,599 offers 1000GB of bonus data that is also valid for six months. This premium plan originally offers 600GB data, up to 300Mbps speed, unlimited local land STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits include Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

There's also the Airtel VIP broadband plan that is priced at Rs. 1,999 per month, and it doesn't come with any additional bundled data. This is because it offers unlimited data usage already at up to 100Mbps speeds, unlimited local and STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits that include Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

The new additional data offer is now reflecting on the company website. The Netflix subscription is offered for three months, while the Amazon Prime subscription is offered for 12 months with all the compatible plans. Of course, this offer is only valid in the circles wherein the Airtel V-Fiber plans are active. These plans were first reported by Telecom Talk.

Comments

Honor Smartphones
