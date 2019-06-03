In a new development, Airtel has now announced that Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited access to the full Zee5 premium catalogue as part of their monthly plans. Part of Zee5 content was already available to its customers, and now select Platinum customers get full catalogue access. The telecom operator says that all customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs. 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit. Zee5 is home to a host of original content, and caters to different language speaking audiences as well.

Eligible Airtel Platinum customers need to go to Airtel Thanks section of My Airtel app to claim the offer and then download the Zee5 app. Users can then download the Zee5 app to start accessing all the premium content. Airtel Thanks Silver and Gold customers unfortunately do not get full catalogue access to Zee5 content.

Zee5 is home to over one lakh hours of on-demand content and over 70 live TV channels. It offers over 3500 films, over 500 TV shows, and over 4000 music videos. The app also comes with 11 languages support for navigation, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

Top shows include Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone; Rangbaaz, Skyfire, The Final Call, Hutatma (Marathi), Auto Shankar (Tamil), High Priestess (Telugu) and upcoming shows like Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina starrer Kaafir. It also offers blockbuster movies like Uri – The Surgical Strike, Simmba, Kedarnath, Veere Di Wedding, and more.

“#AirtelThanks has received phenomenal response and we are delighted to bring ZEE5's exciting content to our Platinum customers as part of the value proposition,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement. “We will continue to expand our ecosystem of partners to enable a differentiated experience for our customers.”