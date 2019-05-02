Technology News
'Airtel Thanks' Relaunched, New Rs. 299 Recharge Offers Amazon Prime, 2.5GB per Day Data for 28 Days

The new #AirtelThanks program is segregated into three parts – Silver, Gold, and Platinum – and the benefits vary based on the tier you belong to.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 17:58 IST
Airtel has divided the new #AirtelThanks program into three tiers

Highlights
  • 28-days Amazon Prime membership offered with new Rs. 299 pack
  • New #AirtelThanks program brings varied offers for varied customers
  • The Rs. 299 pack also offer 2.5GB data per day, and unlimited calls

Airtel has now relaunched its #AirtelThanks campaign offering more benefits to its subscribers. The company has also launched a new Rs. 299 prepaid plan that offers 2.5GB per day data benefits, unlimited calls, and Amazon Prime membership for a validity of 28 days. The new #AirtelThanks programme is segregated into three parts – Silver, Gold, and Platinum – and the benefits vary based on the tier you belong to. Airtel has partnered with Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5 to offer additional benefits to its subscribers.

Platinum is the highest tier and customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, ebooks, device protection, exclusive invites, and priority access to events and sales. Silver tier customers, on the other hand, get access to basic content like Airtel TV and Wynk. Gold customers get access to telecom benefits, and value access on premium content or financial services. Airtel has also renamed the app to Airtel Thanks. The new app uses data-science and segmentation algorithms to customise user experiences based on their plans.

As mentioned, Airtel has separately also launched the Rs. 299 prepaid plan that offers 28 days of Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day. The Amazon Prime membership will last only till 28 days, and the benefit will end at the end of validity. The membership brings access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in. The Amazon Prime membership will need to be activated through Airtel Thanks app.

This new Rs. 299 prepaid bundle is available at all retailers selling recharge, all Airtel Stores and across all online platforms including the Airtel Thanks app, www.airtel.in. Additionally, it is also available on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement “#AirtelThanks is our play to further strengthen our share with the discerning and quality customers of the country by offering exclusive rewards to them for their association with Airtel. It covers rewards from premium content, to music, e-books, financial services, VIP service and host of partner Brands access. For example, with Amazon Prime, we are now bringing to the market a first of its kind, pre-paid recharge which has Amazon Prime membership built into it.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Thanks, Amazon Prime
