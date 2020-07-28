Technology News
loading

Airtel Silently Modifies Superhero Programme to Reduce Discounts on Recharge Plans

As a result of the new update, Airtel has reduced the discount for customers enrolled in its Superhero programme from four to two percent on various recharge plans.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 July 2020 15:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Silently Modifies Superhero Programme to Reduce Discounts on Recharge Plans

Airtel introduced Superhero programme to encourage people recharge other customers’ prepaid accounts

Highlights
  • Airtel Superhero used to offer 4 percent discounts on recharges
  • The programme has silently been modified with reduced discounts
  • Airtel is providing even no discounts on some recharge plans

Bharti Airtel seems to have modified its Superhero programme that debuted in April to offer benefits to customers recharging prepaid accounts of fellow customers. The programme used to offer a four percent discount on all recharges. However, it has been spotted that the telco has reduced the discount percentage on some recharge plans. There are also some plans that have no discount coupons. The Superhero programme was announced by Airtel to help its subscribers stay connected with their loved ones and reward people recharging other customers' prepaid accounts during the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result of the new update, Airtel has reduced the discount for customers enrolled in its Superhero programme from four to two percent on various recharge plans including the Rs. 99 and Rs. 129. There are also no discounts on recharge plans such as the Rs. 19 and Rs. 20. Earlier, Airtel offered Re. 1 discount with both the Rs. 18 and Rs. 19 plans.

Customers recharging with the Rs. 45 and Rs. 49 prepaid plans are also getting a discount of Re. 1. This shows a two percent discount over the earlier four percent discount that was Rs. 2 each recharge. The newly launched Rs. 289 prepaid plan has also been left out from the initiative and is available without any discount coupon.

airtel superhero programme update screenshots gadgets 360 Airtel Superhero Airtel

Airtel is no longer offering a unified four percent discount to customers under its Superhero programme

 

In case of talktime packs, Airtel has reduced the discount from four percent to two. This means that if you're recharging the prepaid account of any of your Airtel contacts with a talktime pack, you'll get a two percent discount. This is applicable to all talktime packs starting from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 100. The Rs. 20 and Rs. 10 talktime packs, on the other hand, are listed without any discount.

The changes were first reported by OnlyTech, though Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the update through the Airtel Thanks app.

As per the terms and conditions page on the Airtel website, the Superhero programme is in place until the situation arisen due to the coronavirus outbreak resumes to normal or June 30, whichever is earlier. There is, however, no mention on any differences in discount allocations.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Airtel for clarity on the update and will update this space as and when the operator responds.

Similar to Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone Idea brought benefits for people recharging others' prepaid accounts in April. The move was mainly to help people get their prepaid accounts recharged without visiting a retail shop physically.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel Superhero, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Airtel Silently Modifies Superhero Programme to Reduce Discounts on Recharge Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  3. OnePlus Nord Review
  4. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
  5. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  6. Everybody Needs a Plan B, Here Are Some PUBG Mobile Alternatives
  7. Realme V5 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Set to Launch on August 3
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  10. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Silently Modifies Superhero Programme to Reduce Discounts on Recharge Plans
  2. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Tencent Offers to Buy Out Chinese Search Engine Sogou in Over $2-billion Deal
  4. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Screen Live Image Leaked, Same Sized Notch Returns: Report
  5. TikTok Parent ByteDance AI Research Head to Leave as Pressure Mounts on Video-Sharing App
  6. BSNL Again Extends Six Paisa Cashback Offer For Broadband and FTTH Customers to August 31
  7. Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger Now Up for Grabs in Open Sale via Mi.com
  8. Moto G9 Plus to Feature 4,700mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging: Reports
  9. Logitech MX Master 3 With 4,000 DPI Sensor, Up to 70 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Quick Hyperlocal Service Debuts to Offer 90-Minute Deliveries of Over 2,000 Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com