Airtel plans to conduct business with subsidiaries such as Bharti Hexacom, Indus Towers, and Nxtra.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 February 2022 10:11 IST
Airtel to Spend Rs. 1,17,000 Crore on Businesses With Subsidiaries Over a 5-Year Period

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bharti Airtel will invest up to Rs. 17,000 crore with Indus Towers in the next 4 financial years

  • Bharti Airtel will spend Rs. 88,000 crore in business with Indus Towers
  • The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting
  • Airtel will spend Rs. 15,000 crore for availing services of datacentres

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has plans to spend about Rs. 1,17,000 crore through business transactions with its subsidiaries like Indus Towers, Nxtra and Bharti Hexacom, according to a regulatory filing.

The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on February 26 to also seek their approval for issuing shares to Google for its about Rs. 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 per cent stake.

According to the EGM notice, Bharti Airtel will spend Rs. 88,000 crore in business with mobile tower company Indus Towers, Rs. 15,000 crore for availing services of datacentre firm Nxtra and transaction of up to Rs.14,000 crore with Bharti Hexacom.

Bharti Airtel will invest up to Rs. 17,000 crore on transactions with Indus Towers in the next 4 financial years and Rs. 20,000 crore in 2025-26, the filing said on Saturday.

"Given the 5G developments globally, it is likely that 5G will soon start to become a reality in India also, slowly in the key cities and then going into the rest of India across the length and breadth of our current network. Therefore, considering the increased requirements of passive infrastructure during massive 5G rollouts, the Company proposing the higher amount of transactions of upto Rs. 20,000 crore per annum with Indus Towers for FY 2025-26,"

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Nxtra, Indus Towers
Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years

