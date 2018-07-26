NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Says Mobile Data Traffic Surged 355 Percent, Reports Net Income Drop

, 26 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Says Mobile Data Traffic Surged 355 Percent, Reports Net Income Drop

Highlights

  • Airtel reported a 73.5 percent drop in net income at Rs. 97 crores
  • Airtel posted a net profit of Rs. 367 crores in the same period last year
  • Content partnerships and handset upgrade programs cited for data growth

Continuing to bleed for the ninth straight quarter, telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 73.5 percent drop in net income at Rs. 97 crores for the three months to June due to intense competition in the mobile services market.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs. 367 crores in the same period a year ago. Consolidated income of the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm declined by 8.6 percent to Rs. 20,080 crores for the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs. 21,958 crores in corresponding period of 2017-18.

"Industry pricing continues to remain untenable. However, led by our successful bundles, content partnerships and handset upgrade programs, our mobile data traffic surged 355 per cent on a YoY basis," the company's MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

India revenues during April-June 2018 period declined by 7 percent on year-on-year basis to Rs. 14,930 crore, the company said.

The government on Thursday also gave final approval to the mega merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular which creates India's largest mobile operator with about 35 percent market share and nearly 430 million subscribers.

The new telecom behemoth - Vodafone Idea Limited - will dislodge Bharti Airtel, the current market leader with 344 million customers from its pole position. The approval comes with the riders that the merged entity will have to abide by the decisions of the telecom tribunal and other courts. The Department of Telecom (DoT) had given conditional nod for the merger of these companies on July 9 and had asked them to meet the demands raised for taking merger on record.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel
VLC Blacklists Huawei Phones Over 'Ridiculous Policy' of Killing Background Apps
Vivo Nex
Airtel Says Mobile Data Traffic Surged 355 Percent, Reports Net Income Drop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  2. Xiaomi to Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 With 4 Cameras, 128GB Storage Launched in India
  4. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  5. Game of Thrones Final Season to Air in First Half of 2019
  6. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 Launched in India: Highlights
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  8. Mi Max 3 Pro With Snapdragon 710 SoC Won't Be Launched: Xiaomi
  9. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
  10. Honor Play India Launch Date Is August 6, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.