Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report

The Airtel Rs. 99 prepaid plan availability has been expanded to Bihar and Jharkhand, and Odisha circles.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2020 16:20 IST
Airtel Rs. 99 offers 1GB data benefit for 24 days

Highlights
  • Airtel Rs. 199 plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling
  • Airtel Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 plan are now live in Delhi and Mumbai circles
  • Airtel Rs. 129 plan offers 1GB data, 300 SMS messages

Airtel's Rs. 99, Rs. 129, and Rs. 199 prepaid plans have reportedly been expanded to a few more telecom circles across India. The plans were initially available in select circles but have now been expected to telecom circles like Bihar and Jharkhand, and Odisha. For instance, the Rs. 99 Airtel prepaid plan availability has been expanded to Bihar and Jharkhand, and Odisha. The lower priced Airtel prepaid plan was earlier available in Kolkata, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP East, and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans availability have now reportedly been expanded to Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, and Odisha. The two plans are also available in Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. All of the three plans are live in the above mentioned circles on the Airtel.in website as well as the Airtel Thanks app.

Currently, all the three Airtel prepaid plans are not available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu circles. The expansion of availability of the Rs. 99, Rs. 129, and Rs. 199 prepaid plans was reported by OnlyTech.

Coming to the details, the three Airtel prepaid plans offer combo benefits. The Rs. 99 Airtel prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data, unlimited calling (local + STD + roaming) to any network, and 100 SMS messages with a validity of 24 days. The plan also offers free access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Zee5 Premium.

The Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 300 SMS messages benefit. Apart from that, the other benefits are identical to the Rs. 99 recharge with 1GB data, unlimited calling, and free add-ons.

Lastly, the Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid plan also comes with 24 days validity, but it comes with 1GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day. It also includes unlimited calling, free hello tunes, access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, and free Zee5 Premium subscription.

