Bharti Airtel has launched a Rs. 97 prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB data for 14 days. The new prepaid plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day. It is currently listed on the Airtel website for select circles. Notably, Airtel back in September last year brought the Rs. 97 prepaid plan as a "combo recharge" option with 1.5GB data and 350 minutes of voice calling. But the previous plan existed only for some months.

The listing on the official Airtel website confirms that the Rs. 97 Airtel prepaid recharge plan is currently available in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana as well as Karnataka circles. The plan includes 2GB data and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity of 14 days.

Airtel has listed the Rs. 97 prepaid plan on its website as a "Special Recharge-STV Combo". As mentioned, it comes as an upgrade over the Rs. 97 prepaid plan that was launched last year with 1.5GB data and 350 minutes of voice calling.

The Rs. 197 Airtel prepaid recharge plan was first reported on DreamDTH forums. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence from the Airtel site.

Last week, Airtel brought the Rs. 148 prepaid recharge plan that offers 3GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 148 plan sits next to Airtel's Rs. 145 recharge offering that provides full talk time and 1GB data.

