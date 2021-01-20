Technology News
loading

Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack Launched With Bundled Wynk Premium Subscription

Airtel Rs. 248 prepaid plan offers 25GB of total data benefit.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 January 2021 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack Launched With Bundled Wynk Premium Subscription

Airtel Thanks Digital Store now lets users buy Wynk Premium subscription

Highlights
  • Wynk Premium subscription is priced at Rs. 49 per month
  • Airtel Rs. 78 prepaid plan offers 5GB of data
  • Wynk Premium offers ad-free experience to users

Airtel has launched Rs. 78 and Rs. 248 prepaid plans with bundled Wynk Premium subscriptions. These new plans are data add-on packs. The Rs. 78 prepaid pack offers one month of Wynk Premium subscription, whereas the other Rs. 248 prepaid pack comes bundled with one year of Wynk Premium subscription. Airtel also allows users to separately buy Wynk Premium subscriptions from the Airtel Thanks app directly in the digital store.

The Airtel Rs. 78 prepaid plan offers 5GB of data with the same validity as your existing validity pack, and comes with one month of Wynk Premium subscription. Post the data tariff FUP, usage of data will be charged at 50 paise per MB.

The Airtel Rs. 248 prepaid plan offers 25GB of total data benefit. After the completion of 25GB, the Airtel user will be charged at 50 paise per MB. The validity of this data pack is tied with your existing pack validity and it comes bundled with one year of Wynk Premium subscription. OnlyTech was the first to spot these two new packs, and Gadgets 360 independently spotted the same in the Airtel Thanks app.

Separately, Airtel now lets you buy Wynk Premium subscription directly from the Airtel Thanks app digital store. Just click on Digital Store on the Airtel Thanks app homepage, and you should see an option called Wynk Premium. The premium membership costs Rs. 49 per month and Rs. 399 per year via the Digital Store. This was also first spotted by OnlyTech.

Wynk Premium membership offers access to unlimited music and podcasts on the app. It gives users the ability to download their favourite songs and listen offline. Wynk Premium also allows users to set Hello Tunes and get unlimited changes and get access to live concerts from Bollywood singers. It also offers subscribers an ad-free experience.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Rs 78 Prepaid Plan, Airtel Rs 248 Prepaid Plan, Wynk Premium
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Tipped for February; Note 10 Pro 4G Variant Reportedly Listed on IMDA Site
India Drops One Rank in Global Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds in December: Ookla

Related Stories

Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack Launched With Bundled Wynk Premium Subscription
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  3. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  4. Microsoft Lists App Launched for iOS Devices
  5. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  6. Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack With Wynk Premium Launched
  7. Realme X9 Tipped to Be Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  9. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor V40 to Reportedly Come With Google Mobile Services, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 22 Launch
  2. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ RAM, Storage, Colour Options Leak Online
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro Appears on FCC Certification Site, May Pack Dual-Cell Battery
  4. Vi Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended Till April 17: All the Details
  5. India Drops One Rank in Global Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds in December: Ookla
  6. Airtel Rs. 78, Rs. 248 Data Add-On Pack Launched With Bundled Wynk Premium Subscription
  7. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Tipped for February; Note 10 Pro 4G Variant Reportedly Listed on IMDA Site
  8. Redmi May Launch Its First Gaming Phone, Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Realme X9 Tipped to Launch in India as Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra May Feature Under Panel Camera System, KIPO Trademark Application Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com