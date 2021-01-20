Airtel has launched Rs. 78 and Rs. 248 prepaid plans with bundled Wynk Premium subscriptions. These new plans are data add-on packs. The Rs. 78 prepaid pack offers one month of Wynk Premium subscription, whereas the other Rs. 248 prepaid pack comes bundled with one year of Wynk Premium subscription. Airtel also allows users to separately buy Wynk Premium subscriptions from the Airtel Thanks app directly in the digital store.

The Airtel Rs. 78 prepaid plan offers 5GB of data with the same validity as your existing validity pack, and comes with one month of Wynk Premium subscription. Post the data tariff FUP, usage of data will be charged at 50 paise per MB.

The Airtel Rs. 248 prepaid plan offers 25GB of total data benefit. After the completion of 25GB, the Airtel user will be charged at 50 paise per MB. The validity of this data pack is tied with your existing pack validity and it comes bundled with one year of Wynk Premium subscription. OnlyTech was the first to spot these two new packs, and Gadgets 360 independently spotted the same in the Airtel Thanks app.

Separately, Airtel now lets you buy Wynk Premium subscription directly from the Airtel Thanks app digital store. Just click on Digital Store on the Airtel Thanks app homepage, and you should see an option called Wynk Premium. The premium membership costs Rs. 49 per month and Rs. 399 per year via the Digital Store. This was also first spotted by OnlyTech.

Wynk Premium membership offers access to unlimited music and podcasts on the app. It gives users the ability to download their favourite songs and listen offline. Wynk Premium also allows users to set Hello Tunes and get unlimited changes and get access to live concerts from Bollywood singers. It also offers subscribers an ad-free experience.

