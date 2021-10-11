Airtel has announced a new cashback initiative for its prepaid subscribers, wherein they will get Rs. 6,000 cashback on purchase of select smartphones. The cashback can be availed by customers who purchase a smartphone priced up to Rs. 12,000. Airtel says that over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit. The cashback is given only if a user recharges with an Airtel pack of Rs. 249 or more (with 1.5GB /day data and above) continuously for 36 months. The cashback is offered in two instalments – the first one comes in after 18 months and is priced at Rs. 2,000, whereas the second one of Rs. 4,000 comes in after 36 months.

As mentioned, this Rs. 6,000 cashback benefit is offered to prepaid Airtel users after purchasing a new smartphone. Over 150 phones are eligible for this offer, including popular brands like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Lenovo, Motorola, Infinix, Vivo, Itel, Xiaomi, and Lava. Users can visit the Airtel site to see if their newly purchased phone is entitled for cashback or not. Once the phone is purchased, the Airtel user must recharge with Rs. 249 or above within 30 days. The subscriber must continuously recharge for 36 months after the first recharge to avail the Rs. 6,000 cashback benefit at the end.

After 18 months, the Airtel subscriber gets Rs. 2,000 cashback in their Airtel Payments Bank account, and the rest Rs. 4,000 is credited after 36 months of recharge. Airtel says that any prepaid customer who upgrades to a new smartphone from their compatibility list is eligible for the offer. The telecom operator adds that any subscriber who is not eligible or does not claim the first cashback will not be eligible for the second cashback. This offer is not applicable for postpaid customers. Furthermore, the cashback will not be credited if a subscriber changes their handset model within 18 months.

In addition to the cashback, Airtel is also offering one-time free screen replacement by Servify, in case of damage. Once the first recharge within 30 days is done, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period. Airtel says that the benefit will be valid for a period of one year from the plan activation date. The programme covers any accidental damage to the smartphone's screen post enrolment. Cost of any additional damage needs to be paid by the subscriber.

