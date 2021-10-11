Technology News
loading

Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details

This offer is applicable only for Airtel prepaid subscribers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 October 2021 16:50 IST
Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details

Airtel cashback will be credited after 36 months into the Airtel Payments Bank account

Highlights
  • Over 150 phones are eligible for the Airtel cashback offer
  • Phones from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme are included
  • Subscribers will need to recharge for 36 months continuously

Airtel has announced a new cashback initiative for its prepaid subscribers, wherein they will get Rs. 6,000 cashback on purchase of select smartphones. The cashback can be availed by customers who purchase a smartphone priced up to Rs. 12,000. Airtel says that over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit. The cashback is given only if a user recharges with an Airtel pack of Rs. 249 or more (with 1.5GB /day data and above) continuously for 36 months. The cashback is offered in two instalments – the first one comes in after 18 months and is priced at Rs. 2,000, whereas the second one of Rs. 4,000 comes in after 36 months.

As mentioned, this Rs. 6,000 cashback benefit is offered to prepaid Airtel users after purchasing a new smartphone. Over 150 phones are eligible for this offer, including popular brands like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Lenovo, Motorola, Infinix, Vivo, Itel, Xiaomi, and Lava. Users can visit the Airtel site to see if their newly purchased phone is entitled for cashback or not. Once the phone is purchased, the Airtel user must recharge with Rs. 249 or above within 30 days. The subscriber must continuously recharge for 36 months after the first recharge to avail the Rs. 6,000 cashback benefit at the end.

After 18 months, the Airtel subscriber gets Rs. 2,000 cashback in their Airtel Payments Bank account, and the rest Rs. 4,000 is credited after 36 months of recharge. Airtel says that any prepaid customer who upgrades to a new smartphone from their compatibility list is eligible for the offer. The telecom operator adds that any subscriber who is not eligible or does not claim the first cashback will not be eligible for the second cashback. This offer is not applicable for postpaid customers. Furthermore, the cashback will not be credited if a subscriber changes their handset model within 18 months.

In addition to the cashback, Airtel is also offering one-time free screen replacement by Servify, in case of damage. Once the first recharge within 30 days is done, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period. Airtel says that the benefit will be valid for a period of one year from the plan activation date. The programme covers any accidental damage to the smartphone's screen post enrolment. Cost of any additional damage needs to be paid by the subscriber.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Cashback Offer, Airtel Prepaid
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sri Lanka Forms Committee Supervise Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Related Stories

Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. Airtel Offers Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of New Smartphones: All Details
  3. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  4. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks, Shows Some Specifications
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus 9RT Display Specifications Tipped, Buds Z2 to Go on Sale on October 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova Series Global Launch Set for October 21, Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Expected
  2. iPhone SE (2022) Specifications Tipped; Could Be Powered by A15 Bionic, Support 5G
  3. Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features
  4. Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details
  5. Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'
  6. Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch, Shows 4,614mAh Battery
  7. Sri Lanka Forms Committee Supervise Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
  8. Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation
  10. NFT Pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club to Launch Its Own Ethereum-Based Token in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com