Technology News

Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity

Airtel’s Rs. 98 prepaid plan comes with 6GB of 3G/ 4G data and 10 national SMS.

By | Updated: 27 April 2019 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity

Airtel’s Rs. 48 prepaid plan offers 3GB of 3G/ 4G data

Highlights
  • Airtel also offers a Rs. 29 plan with 520MB data
  • Both Rs. 48 and Rs. 98 plans are available in all telecom circles
  • Airtel had recently introduced Rs. 248 first recharge pack

Airtel has introduced two new data-specific plans for its prepaid subscribers. The new Rs. 48 and Rs. 98 prepaid plans are now available to Airtel subscribers in all telecom circles. Although Airtel is yet to update the availability of the new plans on its website, both prepaid plans can now be found on all major third-party recharge websites and apps. The launch of Rs. 58 and Rs. 98 plans follows the availability of Rs. 248 prepaid plan for first-time Airtel prepaid users earlier this month. The Rs. 248 plan offers data benefits of 1.4GB per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Airtel's new Rs. 48 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of 3G or 4G data with a validity of 28 days. Similarly, the Airtel's Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers 6GB of 3G or 4G data with 28 days validity. However, you will also get 10 free national SMS with the Rs. 98 plan. Both plans are being targeted at consumers who are looking for cheap monthly data packages and don't really need too much data or have too much daily usage.

Among other similar plans offers by Airtel, you can get 520MB of 3G or 4G data for 28 days at Rs. 29. There are no other monthly plans but Airtel does offer a seven-days validity plan at Rs 92 with 6GB of 3G or 4G data.

As we mentioned earlier, the new Airtel plans are not currently listed on the company's official website but can be found on third-party recharge websites and apps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Rs 48 Airtel Plan, Rs 98 Airtel Plan
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Air India Server Breakdown to Be Investigated After Thousands Left Stranded
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update With April Security Patch, More
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  2. Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
  3. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Collections Top Rs. 53 Crore on Opening Day
  6. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Why Mark Zuckerberg Is Not Happy With India’s Data Localisation Demands
  8. Google Bans One of the Biggest App Developers From Play Store: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10e Now Selling at an Effective Price of Rs. 46,900 in India
  10. Dead Facebook Users May Outnumber the Living by 2070
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.