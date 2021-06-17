Technology News
  • Airtel Brings Rs. 456 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 50GB Data, Unlimited Calls to Compete With Jio’s Rs. 447 Pack

Airtel Brings Rs. 456 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 50GB Data, Unlimited Calls to Compete With Jio’s Rs. 447 Pack

Airtel has listed the Rs. 456 prepaid recharge plan on its website as well as on the Airtel Thanks app.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 June 2021 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel has brought the Rs. 456 prepaid recharge plan with 60 days of validity

Highlights
  • Airtel takes on Jio’s Rs. 447 pack with Rs. 456 prepaid plan
  • The new prepaid recharge plan includes 100 SMS messages per day
  • Airtel’s plan comes with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Editio

Bharti Airtel has expanded its prepaid recharge portfolio and launched a new Rs. 456 plan that comes with 50GB of data and validity of 60 days. The new prepaid recharge plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 100 SMS messages per day — throughout the validity. The Rs. 456 Airtel prepaid recharge plan competes with the Jio Rs. 447 prepaid pack that was introduced just last week with an almost identical list of benefits. Airtel additionally offers access to services including Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music.

As initially reported by PriceBaba, Airtel has listed the Rs. 456 prepaid recharge plan on its website. The plan is also available for purchase through the Airtel Thanks app as well as third-party sources such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Rs. 456 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

In terms of benefits, the Rs. 456 Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers 50GB data for 60 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Post the given data cap, users will be charged at a rate of Rs. 50 paise per megabyte as well as Re. 1 for local and Rs. 1.5 for every national SMS message.

The new Rs. 456 Airtel prepaid plan also carries a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition as well as access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. Customers will additionally get free hellotunes access on recharging with the Rs. 456 recharge plan.

Airtel also offers Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag for customers recharging with the Rs. 456 prepaid recharge plan. Further, there is one year of free access to online courses offered by Shaw Academy.

The benefits bundled with the Rs. 456 Airtel prepaid recharge plan make it similar to the Rs. 447 Jio prepaid pack that debuted on Saturday — alongside four other new ‘no daily limit' plans by the telco. The Rs. 447 Jio pack offers 50GB of high-speed data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 60 days. It included access to Jio apps, namely JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Comments

Further reading: Rs 456 Airtel prepaid recharge plan, Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Jio
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
