Airtel Revises Rs. 399 Plan to Offer Amazon Prime Membership to Postpaid Users

, 29 October 2018
Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB data benefit

Airtel has been offering one-year Amazon Prime membership to select postpaid customers for a while now. This benefit was offered to postpaid users on the Rs. 499 plan and above, but now the telecom operator has extended this benefit to the Rs. 399 plan as well. This means, all users who are a part of the Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan, can now avail one-year Amazon Prime membership for free, apart from the other benefits that are offered. This plan also offers 40GB of data with rollover support, and unlimited local + STD calls.

The Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan was recently revised to bring additional 20GB data for a year. It now offers 40GB of data, with rollover support of up to 200GB. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and Wynk Music access for the entire billing cycle. Additionally, this plan now offers Amazon Prime membership for a year, and it can be availed by visiting the official My Airtel app. Notably, the Airtel website's postpaid section doesn't yet list the Amazon Prime subscription at the time of writing.

To avail the offer, the subscriber needs to go to the My Airtel app and click on the Airtel Thanks banner at the bottom of the app. All Rs. 399 plan users should now see the Amazon Prime subscription benefit, and they can press the 'Claim Now' button to avail the one-year free membership.

It's worth noting that this offer is only for Amazon users who do not have a Prime membership. If you are already a subscriber, you will have to wait for the ongoing Prime subscription to end before you can avail the offer. Similarly, Amazon customers on free trial of the service can avail the offer, but then their subscription will be bound by Airtel's rules. According to an Airtel SMS, the free Prime subscription will be provided as long as the customer continues on the current plan or upgrades to a plan of higher value. If they switch to a plan of lesser value, the subscription can be terminated. After the free 1-year subscription, the customer will be charged Rs. 999.

This Airtel plan rivals Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan that offers similar benefits. Vodafone already offers Amazon Prime membership to its subscribers, and now Airtel has also added that benefit to give Vodafone a proper fight in the postpaid segment.

