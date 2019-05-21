Telecom operator Airtel has now reportedly added more data benefits to three of its prepaid packs. These packs are of the denominations Rs. 399, Rs. 448, and Rs. 499, and each plan now offers additional 400MB of data per day to its subscriber. This means, after this new revision, the three plans now offer 1.4GB, 1.9GB, and 2.4GB data per day to its subscribers respectively. This comes after the telco revised its low-priced Rs. 129 and Rs. 249 prepaid plans to offer Rs. 4 lakh life insurance cover.

Starting with the Airtel Rs. 499 prepaid plan, it is now said to offer 2.4GB of daily data instead of 2GB. The 400MB daily data addition comes alongside other benefits like Airtel TV Premium subscription that offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, 350+ Live TV Channels, and over 10,000+ movies. There's also a new 4G device cashback benefit, wherein a user is entitled to get Rs. 2,000 cashback if they buy a new phone. The plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk subscription as well. The validity of this pack is 82 days and it also offers unlimited calling without any FUP, and 100 SMS messages per day.

The Airtel Rs. 448 plan similarly now reportedly offers 1.9GB of daily data, instead of 1.5GB. The validity of this plan is also 82 days, and the 400MB of daily additional data benefit comes alongside Airtel TV Premium subscription, one year Norton Mobile Security subscription, Wynk Music subscription, and the device cashback benefit as well. This pack also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits as well.

Lastly, the Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan also now reportedly offers 1.4GB of daily data, instead of 1GB. The validity of this plan is 84 days, and it offers all of the additional benefits mentioned in the above two plans as well. Telecom Talk was the first to report on the revision of these recharges. The website still has to reflect this revision, and we cannot see the added data benefit as of yet.