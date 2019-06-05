Technology News
The new Airtel postpaid plans include ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium access.

Updated: 5 June 2019 11:08 IST
Airtel last month replaced its original Rs. 399 postpaid plan with the Rs. 499 plan

Highlights
  • Airtel has listed Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 circle-specific plans officially
  • Rs. 349 postpaid plan is exclusive to five circles
  • Rs. 399 plan also offers access to the handset protection service

Airtel has added Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 circle-specific postpaid plans to its bouquet. While the Rs. 349 postpaid plan is exclusive to Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Delhi/ NCR, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the Rs. 399 plan is applicable in the remaining circles in India. The new postpaid plans come with benefits such as data access, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The latest development comes weeks after Airtel replaced its original Rs. 399 postpaid plan with the Rs. 499 plan.

As per the listing on the Airtel website, the Rs. 349 postpaid plan is available with 5GB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also includes data rollover benefits. Further, it comes bundled with ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium access.

The Rs. 399 postpaid plan, on the other hand, brings 40GB data along with data rollover, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also offers ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium access as well as provides access to the handset protection service.

Airtel has listed the Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 postpaid plans on its website

 

It is worth pointing out that both the Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 postpaid plans are circle-specific plans. This means the plans aren't available across all circles in India. As we mentioned, the Rs. 349 postpaid plan is applicable to Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Delhi/ NCR, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, whereas the Rs. 399 plan is available in the rest circles.

Telecom Talk first spotted the arrival of the Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 postpaid plans. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify their existence on the Airtel website.

Last month, Airtel had replaced its original Rs. 399 postpaid plan with the Rs. 499 plan that offers 75GB data along with data rollover, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs. 499 plan also includes three months of Netflix, one year of Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Airtel TV Premium access. Furthermore, it includes the handset protection service.

Rs 349 Airtel postpaid plan, Rs 399 Airtel postpaid plan, Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Jagmeet Singh
Honor Smartphones
