Airtel has launched a new 4G data voucher priced at Rs 251. This prepaid data pack offers 50GB of total data to subscribers and it comes with no validity. There is no daily data cap on this new pack either, and the subscriber is allowed to use 50GB at their convenience. The data validity is linked with the base plan validity that you have subscribed for, to enable calling and SMS benefits. The telecom operator has also revised its Rs. 98 prepaid plan validity as well.

Starting with the new Rs. 251 prepaid data pack by Airtel, this plan offers 50GB of extra 4G data with no extra validity. The validity of the pack depends only on the current validity of your base plan. Ensure that you recharge this plan when you have enough validity at your hands. There's also a slight revision in the Rs. 98 data voucher as well, with its validity period being removed as well. Earlier, this plan used to come with 28 days of validity, but now it syncs with your current base plan, and expires alongside it. The Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers 12GB of total data to subscribers with no native validity. Just a few days ago, Airtel had doubled the data on this Rs. 98 recharge – from 6GB to 12GB. Both the plans can be spotted inside Airtel's prepaid plans section on the company website. They were first discovered by OnlyTech.

Airtel recently has also launched the Rs. 2,498 long-term validity prepaid plan that offers 2GB of daily high speed data for a period of 365 days. It also allows for unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. There are additional benefits including free Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel Secure mobile security anti-virus solution for the phone, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. Upskill with Shaw Academy is also offering free online courses for 28 days with the recharge of this pack. The Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan also entails Wynk Music prepaid subscription; free Hellotunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

